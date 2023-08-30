CBP Activates Lead Field Coordinator for Region IV, makes Final Preparations for Arrival of Hurricane Idalia

* Editor’s note: CBP will populate downloadable imagery products of CBP’s Hurricane Idalia response to CBP Flickr and DVIDS.

MIAMI — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is making final preparations for Hurricane Idalia, which continues to gain strength as a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.

Daniel Alonso, CBP’s Port Director at Miami International Airport, has been activated as CBP’s Region IV Lead Field Coordinator (LFC), and Gregory Alvarez, CBP’ Director of Field Operations in Atlanta, has been activated as Deputy LFC. CBP activates an LFC to coordinate all of CBP’s essential operations within the impacted region.

CBP EOC coordinating the agency's response to Hurricane Ian in September 2023.

CBP’s highest priorities are to promote lifesaving and life-sustaining activities, the safe evacuation of people leaving the impacted area, the maintenance of public order, the prevention of the loss of property to the extent possible, and the speedy recovery of the region.

Residents in the path of Hurricane Idalia should closely monitor local news media for forecast updates, heed safety messaging and evacuation orders directed by local and state officials, and follow @FLSERT and @femaregion4 on X, formerly known as Twitter, for information to prepare for and recovery from Hurricane Idalia impacts.

“As the nation’s largest law enforcement agency, Customs and Border Protection has deeply rooted local, state and federal partnerships and we contribute many specialized capabilities that uniquely positions CBP as a vital component of disaster response operations,” said Alonso. “Our foremost concern is for the health and safety of all those living in harm’s way, including our selfless front-line federal officers and agents.”

In preparation, LFC Alonso has ordered CBP Ports of Entry in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina to take preemptive action to protect employees, safeguard assets, and pre-deploy resources to support post-storm lifesaving and recovery efforts.

Once Hurricane Idalia passes, Alonso and Alvarez will direct CBP employee accountability and facility assessments, and lead CBP’s participation in coordinated federal, state, and local lifesaving efforts and recovery operations.

Air and Marine helicopter crews flew rescue missions following Hurricane Ian.

CBP personnel across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas are working closely with a far-reaching network of federal and state emergency management agencies.

CBP remains in constant communication with our airport and seaport stakeholders and will continue to conduct essential travel and trade operations until those airports and seaports suspend operations.

USBP, AMO, OFO deploy during major disasters providing specialized expertise, equipment—and helping those in need.

During hurricanes, CBP strategically pre-positions Air and Marine Operations aircraft and vessel crews, U.S. Border Patrol Special Operations Group agents, which includes Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue teams (BORSTAR), and Office of Field Operations Disaster Assistance Response Teams. CBP personnel will be ready to conduct search and rescue operations, to conduct aerial damage assessments for local and state response authorities, and to assist employees and their families in the region as soon as it is safe to do so.

