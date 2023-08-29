Submit Release
Camosun College reaches tentative agreement with faculty

CANADA, August 29 - Camosun College has reached a tentative agreement with members of the Camosun College Faculty Association (CCFA) under the Province’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

The tentative agreement covers approximately 800 faculty members working at the institution.  The CCFA is a member local of the Federation of Post-Secondary Educators of BC (FPSE), which is an advocacy organization that supports faculty associations in the post-secondary sector.

Negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support government’s key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the Province’s continued economic recovery.

Details about the agreement will be available after the ratification process is complete.

More than 520,000 people work across the provincial public sector in the core public service at Crown corporations, in health, community social services, kindergarten-to-Grade 12 public education and at post-secondary institutions and research universities.

Of those people, approximately 404,000 are unionized employees paid under collective agreements or professionals paid through negotiated compensation agreements.

Learn More:

To learn about public sector bargaining in B.C., visit: http://www.gov.bc.ca/psecbargaining

