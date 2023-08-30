Discover Fall Camping in Sask Parks

CANADA, August 30 - Released on August 29, 2023

Experience the beauty of fall camping in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks and easily secure camping spots online with full services and events until September 30.

"Fall presents an incredible opportunity to explore the provincial parks, surrounded by breathtaking colours," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "With an increased demand for fall camping, we have gone the extra mile to enhance the experience for campers by extending our services and adding special events and activities at select parks for our visitors to enjoy."

Throughout September, 20 provincial parks will continue to welcome campers with a full range of services available for online booking. What's more, from September 5-30, campers can save on fall camping with a special $5 discount on new reservations for stays on all nightly sites. Use the code SAVE5SEPTEMBER to unlock this offer.

To learn more about Sask Parks promotions, visit the Sask Parks website. https://parks.saskatchewan.ca/articles/camping/summer-2023-camping-promos

Enjoy Fall events in Sask Parks:

Sask Parks will also offer late fall camping at some parks. Until October 31, the following 14 parks will continue to offer select campsites that can be reserved online: Blackstrap, Buffalo Pound, Cypress Hills, Danielson, Douglas, Duck Mountain, Echo Valley, Good Spirit Lake, Great Blue Heron (until Oct. 8), Greenwater Lake, Moose Mountain, Pike Lake, Rowan's Ravine, and Saskatchewan Landing.

Campers should note that services will be limited in October. Each campsite's available amenities, like electricity, sewer, or toilets, will be indicated during reservation.

Reduced services rates for October:

Electric Sites: $29/night

Non-Electric Sites: $16/night

Camp-Easy sites can still be booked at $85/night.

To learn more about fall in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks and plan your trip, visit the Sask Parks website. https://www.tourismsaskatchewan.com/places-to-go/provincial-parks/do-in-saskparks/fall

To book fall camping and pre-register for special events, visit the Sask Parks reservation website. http://parks.saskatchewan.ca.

