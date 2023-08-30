Saint Albans Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE – Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

CASE#: 23A2005100

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi

STATION: VSP - Saint Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 8/29/2023 @ 1700

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hamilton Place, Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Anthony P. Tracy

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VICTIM: Not released

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 29, 2023 at approximately 1700 hours, State Police in Saint Albans were notified of a violation of an abuse prevention order in Richford, VT. Upon arrival, it was determined that Anthony Tracy (age 42) had violated a final abuse prevention order by returning to the residence of the victim in this case. Tracy was flash cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court the following day (August 30, 2023) to answer to the charge of violation of an abuse prevention order. Nothing further at this time.