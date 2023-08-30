Saint Albans Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE – Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
CASE#: 23A2005100
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi
STATION: VSP - Saint Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 8/29/2023 @ 1700
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hamilton Place, Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Anthony P. Tracy
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VICTIM: Not released
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 29, 2023 at approximately 1700 hours, State Police in Saint Albans were notified of a violation of an abuse prevention order in Richford, VT. Upon arrival, it was determined that Anthony Tracy (age 42) had violated a final abuse prevention order by returning to the residence of the victim in this case. Tracy was flash cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court the following day (August 30, 2023) to answer to the charge of violation of an abuse prevention order. Nothing further at this time.