Williston Barracks / Two Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A1005596
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: 08/29/2023 @ approximately 1701 hours
STREET: VT Route 15
TOWN: Underhill
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North Underhill Station Road
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joshua Pliskaner
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2000
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: No injuries
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Todd Bauman
AGE: 54
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Rav4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger side damage
INJURIES: No injuries
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 15 near the intersection of North Underhill Station Road in the Town of Underhill. Investigation revealed Bauman, who intended to turn left, had slowed down, and came to a complete stop to yield to oncoming traffic on VT Route 15. Pliskaner, who was traveling behind Bauman failed to come to a complete stop and swerved off the roadway to the right. Pliskaner’s vehicle continued in a west direction, back onto the roadway, and crashed into Bauman’s vehicle. Bauman’s vehicle obtained passenger side damage and was able to be driven from the scene. Pliskaner’s vehicle obtained major front-end damage and was towed from the scene by Bushey Towing. Both operators reported no injuries. Pliskaner was issued a VCVC for Tile 23 V.S.A. 1038, Driving on roadways laned for traffic which carries a fine of $220.