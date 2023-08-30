Williston Barracks / Two Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A1005596

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: 08/29/2023 @ approximately 1701 hours

STREET: VT Route 15

TOWN: Underhill

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North Underhill Station Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joshua Pliskaner

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: No injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Todd Bauman

AGE: 54

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger side damage

INJURIES: No injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 15 near the intersection of North Underhill Station Road in the Town of Underhill. Investigation revealed Bauman, who intended to turn left, had slowed down, and came to a complete stop to yield to oncoming traffic on VT Route 15. Pliskaner, who was traveling behind Bauman failed to come to a complete stop and swerved off the roadway to the right. Pliskaner’s vehicle continued in a west direction, back onto the roadway, and crashed into Bauman’s vehicle. Bauman’s vehicle obtained passenger side damage and was able to be driven from the scene. Pliskaner’s vehicle obtained major front-end damage and was towed from the scene by Bushey Towing. Both operators reported no injuries. Pliskaner was issued a VCVC for Tile 23 V.S.A. 1038, Driving on roadways laned for traffic which carries a fine of $220.