Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,584 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in Del Norte and Siskiyou Counties Due to Fires

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency in Del Norte County due to the Smith River Complex fires and in Siskiyou County due to the Happy Camp Complex fires. The proclamations support the ongoing emergency response to the fires, which have destroyed homes, caused power outages, and driven the evacuation of residents.

Among other provisions, the proclamations waive certain licensing requirements and fees for out-of-state contractors and others working with California utilities to restore electricity. The proclamations also support impacted residents by easing access to unemployment benefits and waiving fees to replace driver’s licenses and records such as marriage and birth certificates.

The text of the Del Norte County emergency proclamation can be found here and the text of the Siskiyou County emergency proclamation can be found here.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in Del Norte and Siskiyou Counties Due to Fires

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more