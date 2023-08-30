Submit Release
Education and Culture Committee Applauds Board of Education’s Engagement of Inspectors General for MCPS Investigations, Announces September Committee Hearing

MARYLAND, August 30 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

From the Offices of Chair Will Jawando and Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Kristin Mink

Today, the Montgomery County Council’s Education and Culture Committee received a letter from the Montgomery County Board of Education confirming their intent to address community concerns for a “transparent, thorough, fair and expeditious process.” Upon the expected completion of the law firm Jackson Lewis’ fact-finding investigation on September 8, the Board has requested that the Montgomery County Inspector General and Maryland Inspector General for Education proceed with any related investigations going forward.

The committee supports the Board’s efforts to engage the inspectors general and echoes their request to investigate the reported allegations following Jackson Lewis’ initial investigation.

The committee will hold a meeting on this matter on Sept. 28, 2023. All committee meetings are open to the public and available to stream online. A detailed agenda and link to view will be released in advance.

# # #

Release ID: 23-270
Media Contact: Michelle Whittaker 202-701-8420

