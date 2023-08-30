Paul P. Phimasone Signs Publishing Deal with CelebrityPress® To Co-Author “Success In Any Economy” with Brian Tracy

Paul P. Phimasone

WINCHESTER, VA, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul P. Phimasone, Tech Visionary, partners with CelebrityPress® LLC to co-author the highly anticipated book, Success In Any Economy, alongside esteemed entrepreneur and Best-Selling Author® Brian Tracy. This dynamic collaboration unites visionary leaders and accomplished professionals to provide readers with a comprehensive guide to success in all economic climates.



Anticipated to make its debut in the Fall of 2023, Success In Any Economy is a collection of insights, strategies, and real-life experiences that showcases the collective wisdom of industry pioneers.

Paul’s profound expertise, combined with the global influence of Brian Tracy, will undoubtedly make Success In Any Economy an invaluable resource for individuals seeking to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

The publication will be launched under CelebrityPress® LLC imprint, renowned for its commitment to showcasing the insights of prominent ThoughtLeaders® worldwide.



Born in Laos, Paul P. Phimasone is an Asian-American tech maverick who boasts an impressive career spanning over two decades in the software and hardware industries. A standout achievement from his early years was the co-creation of "Radio 1966," an innovative AM Broadcasting station constructed using repurposed radio tubes and electronic salvage components.

Paul's unquenchable thirst for knowledge and his innovative spirit have led him to remarkable accomplishments, including inventing a battery-free intercom using a simple strand of wire connecting two speakers. Crafting a functional rocket from discarded aluminum tubes and black powders, and even designing an airplane propeller from a skillfully carved piece of lightweight wood.

A steadfast advocate of continuous learning and collaborative success, Paul P. Phimasone embodies his father's timeless lesson: "Persistence, passion, and unwavering positivity are the cornerstones of triumph." Beyond his professional endeavors, Paul finds solace in activities such as walking, swimming, nurturing exotic plants and herbs in his garden, and immersing himself in the uplifting melodies of epic music. Impressively, he is fluent in five languages, a testament to his dedication and adaptability.



A portion of the royalties generated from the book Success In Any Economy will be directed towards the Entrepreneur’s International Fund, an organization dedicated to creating awareness for charitable causes.



Contact Paul at:

• paulpphimasone.com