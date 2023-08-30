A Meaningful Solution to Mass Shootings and Hate Crimes Provided by We Called Her America
We Called Her America Full Logo with Heart Icon
Out of the box thinking for an all too common problem
The program works; ...thus far, we have seen positive results. More volunteers and donations are needed. There is a crisis of youth in crisis, and we need all the help we can get to attack this issue.”WILMINGTON , DELAWARE, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gun Violence Archive reports 476 mass shootings since January 1, 2023, or 241 days. That is two mass shootings per day. (https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/)
This number does not include the shooting in Florida on the August 26 weekend. That hate crime had three deaths plus the perpetrator, so it did not meet the criteria of a mass shooting, defined as four victims, not including the shooter.
Following the Columbine Massacre on April 20, 1999, mental health was cited as a factor in the post-incident report. Subsequent mass shooting reports produced by local and Federal Governments over the years inevitably indicate the shooter was experiencing mental health issues. These reports can be found on the We Called Her America website, along with an infographic created by Mother Jones entitled The Columbine Effect.
The mental health issue is not innocuous, such as individuals who are depressed, have an anxiety disorder, or even schizophrenia perpetrating mass shootings. Reports by the CDC, the National Institute of Mental Health, and Psychology Today indicate people with mental health illnesses tend to be victims rather than perpetrators of violence.
The intersection between mental health and violence is a crisis or trigger. An individual can live with hate, anger, and an untreated mental health condition for quite some time.
However, some people experience a trigger such as a poor report card or test result, suspension from school, being fired from a job, a breakdown in a marriage or relationship, death in the family, a move to a new location, etc.
This sudden change can trigger the individual to commit suicide or engage in violence or mass violence. The Violence Project studies mass shootings and has research that shows a clear correlation between those in a mental health crisis and mass shootings.
The Violence Project research also suggests most mass shootings are preventable if the perpetrator’s mental health crisis is identified and proactive mental health interventions are implemented immediately.
Unfortunately, with so many firearms available and easily accessible, often the method for suicide or violence is by firearm, as seen in CDC data.
We Called Her America is a charitable organization whose mission is to prevent suicide and violence among young people through proactive therapeutic intervention. The Founder, Debora Vance, believes it takes a village to raise a child, and through community involvement, suicide, and mass violence can be greatly reduced.
The organization trains volunteers nationwide in enhanced observation skills and reading body language so parents, educators, and the public can better identify young people in crisis. Once identified, the individual is gifted therapy paid for by the donations We Called Her America receives. Young people can receive as much treatment as they need without geographic or financial barriers.
Vance said, “The program works; we follow five simple steps to ensure our Gen Z is safe and protected. We are relatively new, but thus far, we have seen positive results. More volunteers and donations are needed to impact the country significantly. There is a crisis of youth in crisis, and we need all the help we can get to attack this issue.”
