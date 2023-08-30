City of Mountain View, County of Santa Clara, and Jamboree Housing Corporation Partner to Combat Homelessness

Jamboree Housing Corporation County of Santa Clara Housing and Community Development of California

Jamboree will transform the Crestview Hotel into an affordable and safe home for transitional age youth and individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness

Everything is designed to help set our residents up for success.” — Laura Archuleta, President and CEO, Jamboree Housing Corporation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the County of Santa Clara, the City of Mountain View, and nonprofit affordable housing developerJamboree Housing Corporation will hold a kickoff event celebrating the upcoming adaptive reuse of the Crestview Hotel for permanent affordable and supportive housing in Mountain View.Located on a 1.36 acre parcel at 901 E. El Camino Real, the hotel will be converted into 49 units of affordable and supportive housing, including on-site services and programming. Future residents will include unhoused youth aging out of the foster care system as well as individuals and small families experiencing homelessness.In September 2021 , a group of Santa Clara County public and private partners came together to seek Homekey Round 2 Funding for nine deeply affordable and interim housing developments in four cities, including the conversion of the Crestview Hotel. The Crestview is also one of 50 developments funded in part with the 2016 Measure A Affordable Housing Bond that will result in the construction of over 5,100 affordable and supportive housing units.Approved by voters in 2016, the $950M Affordable Housing Bond has served as a major catalyst of affordable housing for our lowest-income and most vulnerable residents.The Crestview conversion advances the City’s robust housing work and priorities for an inclusive community.“Converting the Crestview Hotel into permanent affordable housing for at-risk families and youth demonstrates Mountain View’s commitment to addressing the housing crisis,” said Mountain View Mayor Alison Hicks. “We are proud to partner with the County of Santa Clara and Jamboree in bringing compassionate, innovative solutions that can reduce homelessness in Mountain View and the region. The City of Mountain View continues to lead in building capacity to help residents on the pathway to stable housing while hopefully inspiring more regional solutions to end homelessness.”Crestview is one of nine affordable housing developments that is moving forward in Mountain View.A longtime champion of practical solutions to end homelessness,Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian also lauds these critical partnerships. “This is too big a challenge for any community to address alone,” Simitian said. “Nonprofit partners are essential to making sure everyone has a safe place to lay their head at night.”“The most important element is teamwork,” said Jamboree President Laura Archuleta. “Our partners in the County of Santa Clara and the City of Mountain View moved in lockstep to get us to this moment,” she explained. Leveraging funding from the State of California’s Homekey program, Jamboree worked closely with the City as well as the County’s Office of Supportive Housing to move the Crestview apartment community forward.By including wrap-around services, these newly renovated apartment homes increase the odds of keeping people housed. Services offered at the Crestview will include case management, life skills education, financial empowerment, and opportunities for social connections and meaningful activities that will create an inclusive, nurturing environment, paving the path for a hopeful, brighter future for residents.Together, the City and the County have conducted extensive community outreach since 2021.“The County’s success would not be possible without strong partnerships and a strategic vision to leverage unique funding opportunities to rapidly develop interim and permanent housing solutions,” said Consuelo Hernandez, Director of the County’s Office of Supportive Housing. “Locally we are guided by the 2020-2025 Community Plan to End Homelessness and we are moving on all fronts from increasing homelessness prevention, increasing shelter capacity by 35%, to accelerating the production of affordable and supportive housing. Today marks another key milestone while bringing the community along through the entire process.”“Effective outreach in the community is essential” Simitian says. “When we reach out and really listen, we end up with a better project, and that’s what has happened here.”The City and County worked together to select development partner, Jamboree Housing Corporation , who will be responsible for day-to-day operations.Crestview, like other Jamboree developments, is a coordinated effort that focuses on specific populations, in this case, former foster youth and those tipping over the edge into homelessness. Future residents will be paired with a case manager who will help them navigate a variety of services tailored to their needs. “From the outside, Crestview will have the appearance of another quiet apartment community, indistinguishable from market rate apartments,” said Archuleta. “But on the inside, everything is designed to help set our residents up for success.”The Crestview event will be held Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 10:15 a.m at the Crestview Hotel located at 901 E. El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040.More information is available at MountainView.gov/Crestview. MEDIA CONTACTSTerry Downing, Vice President, PRxDigital, Inc. for Jamboree Housing Corporationterry_downing@prxdigital.com | 408-838-0962Lenka Wright, Chief Communications Officer, City of Mountain ViewLenka.Wright@mountainview.gov | 650-903-6615Jennifer Thrift, Communications & Outreach Aide, Office of County Supervisor Joe SimitianJennifer.thrift@bos.sccgov.org | 669-609-1724About Jamboree Housing CorporationJamboree Housing Corporation (Jamboree) is an award-winning, broad-based nonprofit housing development company that develops, acquires, renovates, and manages permanently affordable rental and ownership housing throughout California for 20,000+ residents -- working families, seniors, and people with special needs. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Irvine, CA, Jamboree is a leading community development organization committed to sustaining excellence with high quality affordable housing that benefits the environment, economy and local communities. Jamboree currently oversees $1.5 billion in affordable housing projects in its development pipeline as part of a $3.2 billion asset portfolio including the development of and/or ownership interest in more than 10,000 affordable homes in more than 100 California communities. Resident services with designated staff that foster learning, health and wellness, and community building are offered onsite at many Jamboree properties.Visit www.jamboreehousing.com to learn more.

