Suzanne Varney Debuts "The Super-Duper Triplets" Series: A Riveting Blend of Family, Magic, and Learning
"Family, Adventure, and Lessons Await: Dive into Suzanne Varney's 'The Super-Duper Triplets' Series"
I absolutely love children, I wanted to craft an easy-to-read, educational series that resonates with children and encourages them to revisit these tales.”AMHERSTBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning screenplay writer and established author, Suzanne Varney, proudly presents her latest children's book series, "The Super-Duper Triplets" which comprises of four captivating titles: "Colorful Birthday", "Wonderful Christmas", "Magical Unicorn", and "Remarkable Robot".
— Suzanne Varney
The series introduces readers to Lacy, Lexy, and Lucy – three enchanting triplets who embark on whimsical adventures. Each book uniquely weaves learning with storytelling. From understanding colors during a heartwarming birthday celebration to grasping days of the week while aiding a friendly robot, every page promises a blend of fun and education.
"Colorful Birthday" tells the tale of the triplets excitedly preparing for their birthday. However, with Nana and Papa stuck and unable to attend, the girls must find a way to bring their beloved grandparents to their party. This poignant story seamlessly incorporates lessons on colors.
In "Wonderful Christmas", the holiday spirit meets learning. As the triplets gear up for Christmas, they face the challenge of missing Christmas crackers. The book provides a platform to discuss patterns, sizes, fire safety, and family traditions.
"Magical Unicorn" takes the young readers on a magical journey where the triplets, with the help of their father, construct a library that serves as a portal into the books they read. Here, readers learn about teamwork and the months of the year.
Finally, "Remarkable Robot" is a tale of shapes and days of the week. The triplets delve into a story about Hexa, a robot in need of assistance. With their combined efforts, they aim to help Hexa overcome challenges and reunite with her family.
Suzanne Varney, with a celebrated background in screenplay writing, has garnered recognition in numerous competitions, and her scripts have made it to two finalist lists. Residing in Amherstburg, Ontario, she cherishes her family of three children, three grandchildren, and four step-grandchildren. Suzanne's dedication to children's development is also reflected in her role with the Greater Essex County District School Board.
Suzanne's poignant message echoes throughout the series: the strength of family bonds and the power of collaboration. "Family is truly vital," she emphasizes, "and when united, incredible feats become achievable."
For a deeper dive into "The Super-Duper Triplets" and Suzanne's world, visit www.suzannevarneyproductions.com.
About the Author:
Suzanne Varney, beyond her accolades as a screenplay writer, has made a remarkable mark in the world of children's literature with "The Super-Duper Triplets". She draws inspiration from her extensive interactions with children in her professional life, creating tales that are not just entertaining but also enriching.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+ +1 (888) 800-1803
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
Suzanne Varney on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford