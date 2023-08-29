Submit Release
Brain Injury Advisory Council (BIAC) Meeting September 8, 2023

Zoom information for connecting: https://educationne.zoom.us/j/94166263913
To Join By Phone, dial +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) – Meeting ID: 941 6626 3913
Find your local number: https://educationne.zoom.us/u/avQempuQZ

September 8, 2023 NE Brain Injury Advisory Council Meeting Agenda

10:00 – 10:30 am: Call the meeting to order – Judy Nichelson
Please enter your name in the chat box so the Recorder can take attendance and determine a quorum. We ask that you join the meeting with your camera on if possible, and keep your microphone or telephone muted if you’re not speaking to reduce background noise.
Approve June 23, 2023 meeting minutes and September 8, 2023 meeting agenda – Judy Nichelson
Introductions – Keri Bennett

10:30 – 10:45 am: Brain Injury State Plan – Liz Gebhart-Morgan of Partners for Insightful Evaluation (PIE)

10:45 – 11:30 am: Brain Injury Needs Assessment – Liz Gebhart-Morgan of Partners for Insightful Evaluation (PIE)

11:30 – 11:40 am: Break

11:40 – 12:10 pm: Long-Term Care Ombudsman program presentation – Penny Clark, DHHS

12:10 – 12:30 pm: Working Lunch

12:30 – 12:50 pm: My Brain, My Self pilot presentation – Peggy Reisher, Executive Director and Anna Cole, Resource Facilitator, Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska (BIA-NE)

12:50 – 1:05 pm: Committee and Contractor Reports (written reports)
Public Policy – Tiffany Armstrong; any other legislative updates.
Membership – Carla Lasley (no written report)
Contractor reports (written report) and ACL Workgroup Updates – Keri Bennett

1:05 pm – 2:00 pm: Roundtable Discussion: All Members
Unfinished (Old) Business (if any)
If there are questions regarding past BIAC business items that were unresolved, you may raise them here.
New Business

2:00 pm: Adjourn

Next Meeting: December 15, 2023

