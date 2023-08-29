Brain Injury Advisory Council (BIAC) Meeting September 8, 2023

Zoom information for connecting: https://educationne.zoom.us/j/94166263913

September 8, 2023 NE Brain Injury Advisory Council Meeting Agenda

10:00 – 10:30 am: Call the meeting to order – Judy Nichelson

Approve June 23, 2023 meeting minutes and September 8, 2023 meeting agenda – Judy Nichelson

Introductions – Keri Bennett

10:30 – 10:45 am: Brain Injury State Plan – Liz Gebhart-Morgan of Partners for Insightful Evaluation (PIE)

10:45 – 11:30 am: Brain Injury Needs Assessment – Liz Gebhart-Morgan of Partners for Insightful Evaluation (PIE)

11:30 – 11:40 am: Break

11:40 – 12:10 pm: Long-Term Care Ombudsman program presentation – Penny Clark, DHHS

12:10 – 12:30 pm: Working Lunch

12:30 – 12:50 pm: My Brain, My Self pilot presentation – Peggy Reisher, Executive Director and Anna Cole, Resource Facilitator, Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska (BIA-NE)

12:50 – 1:05 pm: Committee and Contractor Reports (written reports)

Public Policy – Tiffany Armstrong; any other legislative updates.

Membership – Carla Lasley (no written report)

Contractor reports (written report) and ACL Workgroup Updates – Keri Bennett

1:05 pm – 2:00 pm: Roundtable Discussion: All Members

Unfinished (Old) Business (if any)

If there are questions regarding past BIAC business items that were unresolved, you may raise them here.

New Business

2:00 pm: Adjourn

Next Meeting: December 15, 2023