Brain Injury Advisory Council (BIAC) Meeting September 8, 2023
September 8, 2023 NE Brain Injury Advisory Council Meeting Agenda
10:00 – 10:30 am: Call the meeting to order – Judy Nichelson
Approve June 23, 2023 meeting minutes and September 8, 2023 meeting agenda – Judy Nichelson
Introductions – Keri Bennett
10:30 – 10:45 am: Brain Injury State Plan – Liz Gebhart-Morgan of Partners for Insightful Evaluation (PIE)
10:45 – 11:30 am: Brain Injury Needs Assessment – Liz Gebhart-Morgan of Partners for Insightful Evaluation (PIE)
11:30 – 11:40 am: Break
11:40 – 12:10 pm: Long-Term Care Ombudsman program presentation – Penny Clark, DHHS
12:10 – 12:30 pm: Working Lunch
12:30 – 12:50 pm: My Brain, My Self pilot presentation – Peggy Reisher, Executive Director and Anna Cole, Resource Facilitator, Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska (BIA-NE)
12:50 – 1:05 pm: Committee and Contractor Reports (written reports)
Public Policy – Tiffany Armstrong; any other legislative updates.
Membership – Carla Lasley (no written report)
Contractor reports (written report) and ACL Workgroup Updates – Keri Bennett
1:05 pm – 2:00 pm: Roundtable Discussion: All Members
Unfinished (Old) Business (if any)
If there are questions regarding past BIAC business items that were unresolved, you may raise them here.
New Business
2:00 pm: Adjourn
Next Meeting: December 15, 2023