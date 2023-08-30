SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Brazil-Based Law Firm Abdala Advogados

SCCG Partners with Abdala Advogados

In a move that signals a deeper commitment to the growing Brazilian gaming market, SCCG Management, has announced a strategic partnership with Abdala Advogados

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that signals a deeper commitment to the rapidly growing Brazilian gaming market, SCCG Management, a global leader in gaming industry advisory services, has announced a strategic partnership with Abdala Advogados, a premier Brazil-based law firm specializing in a multitude of sectors including litigation and legal intelligence, digital law, sports law, and government relations.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management remarked on the alliance, "The Brazilian gaming market is on the brink of transformative growth. By integrating Abdala Advogados' deep-rooted legal expertise with SCCG's global gaming network, we're ensuring that our clients have a robust foundation for success in this promising market. Our SCCG office in Florianopolis only solidifies the synergy of this partnership, granting both firms an unparalleled advantage in serving and understanding the Brazilian landscape."

Abdala Advogados stands distinguished in its offering, presenting strategic legal solutions based on ethical principles that have earned them unwavering trust and commitment from clients. Their tech-infused strategies, focus on data analysis, and responsiveness in judicial settings make them

uniquely positioned to address both routine and complex demands. The firm's devotion goes beyond monetary success; they are deeply committed to ethical operations that contribute to society's well-being.

Sergio Garcia Alves, Partner at Abdala Advogados, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, "The Brazilian gaming market is expanding fast, and each vertical meets its own challenges and opportunities. That's why I am happy to partner with Stephen A. Crystal and SCCG Management to support our clients in landing in the country, navigating the regulatory landscape and expanding their businesses in Brazil. SCCG adds enormous expertise to our practice and will refine our interaction with public and private stakeholders as we shape the future of the market."

Both SCCG Management and Abdala Advogados envision this partnership as a significant step in shaping the future of the Brazilian gaming market, ensuring that stakeholders, investors, and businesses enjoy a well-informed, legally sound, and strategic advantage.

SCCG Management stands as a cornerstone in the global gambling arena, bolstered by an extensive network that spans the entirety of the industry. Their client-partner ecosystem, a remarkable assembly of over 100 companies, comprehensively covers every sector of the industry. This expansive coalition represents an intricate web of expertise, innovation, and opportunity. As SCCG continues to extend its reach, it is evident in their growing distribution footprint, now present in every region worldwide.

Abdala Advogados is a leading law firm grounded in principles of partnership and commitment. They offer strategic legal solutions, managing both complex and routine demands across all judicial tiers, especially the Superior Courts (STF, TST, and STJ), regulatory agencies, and legislative branches in Brazil. Leveraging decades of experience and technical acumen, they ensure efficient decision-making. Abdala Advogados values responsible, sustainable outcomes and is deeply committed to societal development and well-being.

https://www.abdalaadvogados.adv.br/

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com