U2030 Announces Women Who SPARK Awards, 2024 Program Winners
These remarkable individuals are not only shaping the future of utility companies but also serving as inspiring role models for others.
We are proud to partner with the Utility 2030 Collaborative in recognizing the exceptional women who are driving innovation and transformation in the utility industry”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Utility 2030 Collaborative (U2030) is thrilled to unveil this year’s impactful awardees of the U2030 Women Who SPARK Awards.
Marking its second consecutive year, this prestigious national initiative acknowledges exceptional women who have achieved remarkable strides in shaping the landscape of utility company transformation, mentoring other women, and exhibiting the potential to embrace even more responsibility in the future.
Presented in partnership with the program’s sponsor, E Source, this year’s awards recognize ten outstanding winners across three distinct categories: Individual Utility Executive Contributor, Transformation Leadership Team, and Individual CX Leadership Contributor. The honorees were celebrated during a thoughtfully orchestrated awards ceremony and dinner event held in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, August 27, 2023, in coordination with the U2030 Annual SPARK Meeting.
“We are proud to partner with the Utility 2030 Collaborative in recognizing the exceptional women who are driving innovation and transformation in the utility industry. These remarkable individuals are not only shaping the future of utility companies but also serving as inspiring role models for others. At E Source, we believe in the power of collaboration and progress, and these awards exemplify the positive change that can be achieved when talented individuals are given the opportunity to lead. Congratulations to all the winners of the U2030 Women Who SPARK Awards," says Edwin Crow, Senior Vice President, ESource.
Categories and Honorees
1. Individual Utility Executive Contributors:
Brandy Bolden, Chief Customer Officer, SMUD
Janisse Quiñones, Senior Vice President, Electric Operations, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E)
2. Transformation Leadership Team:
Lauren Preston, Vice President, Customer Care, Liberty Utilities
Katy Liddell, Senior Director, Change Management, Liberty Utilities
Katy Cook, Director, Customer Experience, Liberty Utilities
3. Individual CX Leadership Contributors:
Nicole Bates, Customer Services Manager, Mount Pleasant Waterworks
Kristina Coppernoll Mandrelle, Director, Customer Experience Design, Consumers Energy
Abir Fakhreddine, Senior Product Manager, Ubicquia
Marci Westlake, Customer Service Manager, Truckee Meadows Water Authority (TMWA)
Valerie Williams, Senior Manager, Voice of the Customer (VoC) Program, Liberty Utilities
In September 2023, U2030 and E Source are publishing a comprehensive whitepaper detailing the inspiring contributions of these award winners. It will be available to U2030 members on the U2030 Collective Brain Platform. Those who don’t have platform access and would like a copy of the paper, should email Mike Smith at msmith@utility2030.org.
U2030 will begin accepting nominations for the 2024 program on December 1, 2023.
About U2030
The Utility 2030 Collaborative (U2030) is a forward-thinking community of dynamic utility executives and technology partners leading the transformation of utility companies into customer-centric powerhouses through customer- and operations-facing departments.
A vital player in “the experience economy”, it offers transformative experiences through unique and memorable meetings, events, and online interactions.
About ESource
ESource, the data authority for the utility industry, blends industry-leading research, predictive data science, and solution services to help utilities make better decisions to support their customers, their bottom line, and our planet. With a commitment to practical innovation, we use more than three decades of utility-focused experience and our unique solution set to help clients achieve their goal of becoming a Sustainable Utility. E Source is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices across the US. For more information, see www.esource.com.
