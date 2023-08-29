Submit Release
The Colorado Eagles Name Blue Federal Credit Union as Their Official Credit Union

The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that Blue Federal Credit Union has been named the Official Credit Union of the Colorado Eagles.

Loveland Colorado, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOVELAND, CO. – The Colorado Eagles, AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that Blue Federal Credit Union has been named the Official Credit Union of the Colorado Eagles.

Blue will continue to show its commitment to community by participating in several Colorado Eagles community-driven initiatives, including the team’s Youth Jersey Giveaway night on November 24th. The company will also partner with the Eagles and Blue members to raise the bar on the Eagles annual Pot of Gold fundraiser.  

"For more than 70 years, Blue has been deeply rooted in the Northern Colorado community. Our commitment to fostering connections within this community is evident as we proudly step into our role as the Official Credit Union of the Colorado Eagles," stated Stephanie Teubner, President and CEO of Blue Federal Credit Union. "We look forward to joining fans at Eagles games and supporting the team all season long."  

“We could not be more excited to welcome Blue Federal Credit Union to the Colorado Eagles family,” said Eagles president Ryan Bach. “We always strive to create partnerships with companies that echo our commitment to the community, and Blue is a perfect example of that. Our fans will have access to some incredible new offers from Blue and they will quickly see Blue’s desire to put our fans and our community first.”  

“The addition of Blue Federal Credit Union continues a longstanding tradition for the Colorado Eagles to partner our fans with the best businesses in the community,” said Eagles head coach Aaron Schneekloth. “I’m excited to see the many ways in which Blue will expand the horizons of both our passionate fanbase, as well as the incredible community-based efforts that the Colorado Eagles have been known for over the past two decades.”  

Blue Federal Credit Union will also have the naming rights on the Eagles home facility, which will be renamed Blue Federal Credit Union Arena, October 1st.  

