Certara to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that Company management will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference 
    Date and Time: Tuesday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Baird Global Healthcare Conference 
    Date and Time: Wednesday, September 13 at 3:45 p.m. ET

Live webcasts for each of the conferences will be available on Certara’s investor relations website at https://ir.certara.com and will be available for replay for at least 90 days thereafter.

About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,300 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 70 countries.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
ir@certara.com

Media Contact:
Daniel Yunger
Kekst CNC
daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com


