SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis to Host Annual Gala, “Bright Night,” to Support Region’s Greatest Health Care Needs
Funds raised during event will provide assistance to those who need it most, directly impacting local communities in greater St. Louis region
[We] are continuously striving toward making a sustainable and meaningful health impact in our local communities to provide exceptional health care services to those who need it most.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis, a nonprofit organization established to support the services of SSM Health hospitals, will host its annual gala on Saturday, September 30 at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis to shine a light on the region’s greatest health care needs and raise funds for SSM Health programs. With the goal of illuminating how the region’s support of SSM Health can be a guiding light for those who need assistance, this year’s “Bright Night” SSM Health Foundation Gala will be a night of inspired connection, celebrating the act of community supporting community.
— Paul R. Ross, president of SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis
SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis supports innovative, patient-centered health care facilities, education, training, and programs for SSM Health hospitals located in the greater St. Louis area, in turn building healthier tomorrows for the entire region. Support for the gala will go toward programs that impact areas such as behavioral health, community health, cancer care, capital improvements, women’s health, and much more.
“At SSM Health St. Louis, we are continuously striving toward making a sustainable and meaningful health impact in our local communities to provide exceptional health care services to those who need it most,” said Paul R. Ross, president of SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis and region vice president of philanthropy. “The important work we do is made possible through the continued support of our sponsors, partners, and benefactors who share our core values of compassion, respect, excellence, stewardship, and community. It is through our combined efforts that we are able to ensure individuals in our region receive the quality care they need.”
Presented by Alberici Constructors and Edward Jones, this year’s gala will include an exquisite culinary experience, entertainment, insight from SSM Health hospital leaders, sponsor recognition, opportunities to give, and more.
To purchase a ticket, make a gift, or learn more, visit givetossmhealth.org/gala, or contact EventSTL@ssmhealth.com.
About SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis
SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis was founded in 2018 to unify philanthropic efforts and elevate community impact for SSM Health DePaul Hospital – St. Louis; SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital; SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Fenton; SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis; SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles; SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Wentzville; and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis. The Foundation serves as a cohesive community of supporters, health care professionals, corporate leaders, community donors, and volunteers who make an impact on health care in the communities SSM Health serves. Inspired by the Mission of the founding sisters who, in 1872, began their ministry of healing with $5 and a basket to collect donations, the Foundation strives to serve by seeking financial support for SSM Health hospitals. For more information, please visit givetossmhealth.org.
