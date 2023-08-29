Toll Brothers Announces Two New Communities Coming Soon to Stonebrook in Sparks, Nevada

RENO, Nev., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced two new communities are coming soon to the Stonebrook master-planned community in Northern Nevada. The Cordoba and Tavira collections within Toll Brothers at Stonebrook will offer single-family homes ranging from 2,367 to 3,210+ square feet and typical home site size of 6,500 square feet, all in an ideal location about 10 miles northeast of Reno, Nevada.



Toll Brothers homes within Stonebrook feature distinctive architecture, open-concept floor plans, and the latest interior design trends. Cordoba at Stonebrook offers single-story and two-story home designs with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4 baths, and 3-car garages. Tavira at Stonebrook will feature single-story home designs with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, and 3-car garages. Homes within the Cordoba and Tavira collections will include well-appointed kitchens with JennAir appliances, spacious primary bedrooms suites with spa-like baths, flex rooms and home offices, and indoor/outdoor living spaces with covered patios.





These two new luxury communities include a wide range of exceptional features in each home, including 10-foot ceilings, soft-close dovetail cabinets and drawers throughout, convenient trash pull-out cabinet and 42-inch kitchen cabinetry. Noteworthy structural options include a multi-generational suite, additional bedrooms, multi-stacked sliding doors, and a primary retreat.

“With floor plans designed for today’s home buyers and unrivaled personalization options offered at our Design Studio, Cordoba and Tavira at Stonebrook will offer residents the best in luxury living in one of Northern Nevada’s most desirable communities,” said Donna O’Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno. “We are excited to bring our stunning collections of new home designs, featuring gourmet kitchens and luxury outdoor living, to this exceptional location.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Stonebrook and to join the interest list for Cordoba or Tavira, call 855-400-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Reno.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

CONTACT: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169, ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8baffc8-3c36-47d2-a62f-7375cc87fcf5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d6783a5-8d1c-47f2-8f97-40f78e4d0ab8

