First Book in New Hack Learning Life Series Aims to Help People Outrun Father Time and Live to 100 and Beyond

Hack Learning Life Book 1 Authors James Sturtevant and Mark Barnes

Health and Longevity Practitioners Share 10 Ways to Beat Father Time and Live a Long, Healthy, Joy-Filled Life

If Hacking Life After 50 is as impactful as we believe it can be, Jim and I may write a sequel--Maybe it will be Hacking Life After 100!” — Mark Barnes

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Times 10 Publications today announced the release of its new book, Hacking Life After 50: 10 Ways to Beat Father Time and Live a Long, Healthy, Joy-Filled Life. The book is the first in the Hack Learning Life Series, which provides practical solutions that people can read today and use tomorrow to solve virtually any problem.

Hacking Life After 50 is written by James Sturtevant and Mark Barnes, longtime educators, researchers, and health and longevity practitioners. In the book, they provide strategies that help people after 50, and many younger people, fine tune their physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing, in a quest to live to a healthy 100 and beyond.

“We wrote Hacking Life After 50 because we believe that the best years of our lives are still ahead of us,” said Sturtevant, an experienced author, who has also written five books about student and teacher engagement. “We want to help people in their 50s, 60s, 70s, and beyond live their best lives possible by sharing the strategies that have worked for us.”

The book covers a wide range of topics, including:

Creating purpose in after-50s life

Building momentum regardless of age

Mastering meal planning without sacrificing the foods you love

Reclaiming muscle, preventing injuries, and prolonging functional movement

Discovering simple acts that promote healthy, happy living

Sleeping better than ever, improving cellular health and longevity

Dabbling in the exciting unknown

Thriving now, tomorrow, and forever

“We're on a quest to live a long, healthy, joy-filled life to 100-plus,” said Barnes. “We believe the practical strategies in Hacking Life After 50 will inspire people to take control of their own health and wellbeing and live their best lives possible.”

Known around the world for the popular Hack Learning Series for Educators, Times 10 Publications is now expanding the brand in Hack Learning Life--books aimed at helping all people solve some of life's biggest problems. Barnes is not only the co-author of Hacking Life After 50, he is the creator of the Hack Learning problem-solving formula, which breaks down problems like battling Father Time, for example, into easily digestible and applicable chapters covering:

The Problem

The Hack

What You Can Do Tomorrow

Building Momentum

Overcoming Obstacles

The Hack in Action

"For nearly a decade, the Hack Learning problem-solving formula has been helping teachers and school leader around the world," Barnes said. "Sturtevant and I started talking about after-50s life and trying to live to 100, and we decided that this already-successful formula could be applied to this topic we love, and Hacking Life After 50 soon came to life."

The editorial team at Times 10 Publications is planning to build Hack Learning Life, much as it did the original Hack Learning Series, which has 35 books and more on the way. "Readers loves this unique book template," Barnes added. "We believe Hack Learning Life will be as popular as the original education book series, and several more books are in the works. Who knows? If Hacking Life After 50 is as impactful as we believe it can be, Jim and I may write a sequel--Maybe it will be Hacking Life After 100!"

Hacking Life After 50: 10 Ways to Beat Father Time and Live a Long, Healthy, Joy-Filled Life is available now on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other major retailers.