Arizona Project Management Summit 2023: "A New Normal: Reimagining Project Management Career Success"
This highly anticipated annual summit brings together a diverse lineup of industry leaders to explore the evolution of project management in a changing world.
The PMI Phoenix Chapter, PMI Tucson Chapter, and the ASU PM Network are thrilled to announce the Arizona Project Management Summit 2023. Slated to be a cornerstone event for project management professionals throughout "State 48", the summit promises a unique blend of knowledge sharing, networking, and cutting-edge sessions tailored to the advancement of the project management profession.
"The Arizona Project Management Summit is a platform for professionals to reimagine their careers. This year, the emphasis is on harnessing innovation, diverse perspectives, growing new skills and building resilience," said Stephanie Hanko, President of PMI Phoenix Chapter.
Key Highlights:
1. Diverse Representation: Over 20+ speakers, representing a vast variety of professional backgrounds, experience levels and parts of the state.
2. Relevant Topics: Sessions designed around PMI’s Talent Triangle, ensure all aspects of the project management methodology are covered.
3. Earn PDUs: A chance for attendees to earn Professional Development Units (PDUs).
4. Networking: Unique opportunities for attendees to connect, share, and learn from peers and experts alike.
Keynote Addresses:
● Virtual Keynote (9/29) - Meera Shah: "How to Lead Difficult Decisions" and Scott Ambler: “Harnessing the Power of AI in Project Management: Current Applications and Real-world Impact”.
● In-Person Keynote (9/30) - Kim Essendrup, CEO of RAIDLOG.com: "Building resilient project teams with Trust Bricks: Why every interaction you have matters."
The Summit also features breakout sessions on:
● Ways of Working: AI in project management, team expectations using DARCI, and intervention strategies.
● Power Skills: Advanced listening, coaching techniques, and fostering engaged teams.
● Business Acumen: Insights from project failures, trust-building, and federal government project management.
The platinum sponsor for this year's Arizona Project Management Summit will be RAIDLOG.com. This event aligns with their commitment to empowering project management professionals and enhancing industry standards.
Event Details:
● Date:
- - - - - Virtual on Friday, 9/29 from 8:30 am – 2:30 pm;
- - - - - In-person on Saturday, 9/30 from 7:45 am – 5 pm.
● Venue: ASU Memorial Union, 301 E Orange St., Tempe, AZ 85281.
● Tickets: Advance registration required. Purchase Tickets Here.
About PMI Phoenix and PMI Tucson Chapters and ASU PM Network
The two PMI chapters and the ASU PM Network are leading entities in Arizona's project management community. Together, they foster a culture of continuous learning, innovation, and collaboration among project management professionals.
Media Contacts:
● Stephanie Hanko, PMI PHX President, stephanie.hanko@pmiphx.org
● Trevor Stasik, PMI PHX Marketing PR, trevor.stasik@pmiphx.org
Trevor Stasik
Arizona Project Management Summit
+1 215-833-6384
trevor.stasik@pmiphx.org