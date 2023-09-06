Technology Leader Bonnie Titone Joins the ARCOS Board of Directors
Senior VP and Chief Information Officer of Duke Energy brings more than 25 years of technology leadership experience to ARCOS board
A digital innovator like ARCOS that deeply understands industry needs and builds products to address those needs will help shape the future of those industries”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ARCOS® LLC, a leader in workforce management solutions for utilities, today announced the appointment of Bonnie Titone, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Duke Energy, to the ARCOS board of directors. Titone will support ARCOS with strategic insights and guidance as the company accelerates innovation and growth in its core utilities market. She brings 25 years of information technology management experience to ARCOS, the last half of which was spent in executive leadership positions with two of the ten largest U.S. utilities.
— Bonnie Titone, Senior Vice President and CIO at Duke Energy
“Bonnie brings a highly respected career and skill set to the ARCOS board, where her experience working at the forefront of digital transformation for utilities will be invaluable,” said ARCOS CEO Odus “Boogie” Wittenburg. “Bonnie's unique perspective as a seasoned utility CIO who is experiencing the massive energy transition in real time will help shape our strategy and innovation roadmap as we help leading utilities digitalize operations to rapidly respond to such growing challenges as more severe weather events and an aging electric grid.”
Titone's career has spanned IT project management, operations, and portfolio management across diverse industries that include electric and natural gas utilities, automotive, and financial services. At Duke Energy, one of the nation’s largest energy holding companies, Titone leads the company’s information technology operations and infrastructure, cyber and physical security functions, product delivery and support for various business areas, as well as the expanding digital transformation and data optimization strategy.
Titone previously served as Vice President of Information Business Technology at Pacific Gas & Electric, where she spearheaded innovation for natural gas, electric, nuclear, energy supply, and other business areas. She has also served in leadership roles at Volkswagen and Toyota. Titone serves on the board of directors for the Young Black Leadership Alliance, a nonprofit that develops young Black leaders to have a positive impact in their communities, and also serves on the governing body for Evanta, a Gartner company that connects chief information officers and chief information security officers across industries to share innovation strategies and solve leadership challenges.
“It has been exciting to see ARCOS evolve from callout and crew management to full-life-cycle resource management spanning daily and emergency utility work,” said Titone. “I look forward to partnering with ARCOS as we evolve and grow the company by solving real-world challenges for utilities. A digital innovator like ARCOS that deeply understands industry needs and builds products to address those needs will help shape the future of those industries.”
Titone’s role was sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses and a majority investor in ARCOS. Launched in 2017, the board program leverages Vista’s ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train, and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a diverse pipeline of qualified board candidates through programs and partnerships that advance diversity for all boards and drive impact for the corporate world at large.
About ARCOS LLC
ARCOS provides innovative workforce management solutions that help utilities and other critical infrastructure industries manage people, work, and assets in a single platform. ARCOS enables utilities to quickly mobilize personnel for blue and grey sky work, manage native and non-native crews in a single system, and accelerate operations with field mobility tools that deliver real-time situational awareness. More than 250 utilities rely on ARCOS to advance safety, reduce field costs, and improve response times and customer satisfaction. Learn more at http://www.arcos-inc.com.
Ben Parker
ARCOS
+1 281-636-9055
email us here