Scout & Zoe's Showcases Advancements in Pet Nutrition on Boom America

I’m eager to watch the A-Team members apply their areas of expertise to Scout & Zoe’s and assist us to experience explosive, continual growth!”ANDERSON, IN, US, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Scout & Zoe’s, a renowned pet nutrition company that crafts the most delicious and nutritious treats, food, and chews for the world’s most deserving pets, is thrilled to announce its upcoming appearance on the Boom America TV show hosted by the legendary Kevin Harrington. Boom America is a platform that highlights innovative companies and their transformative products. The invitation for Scout & Zoe’s to be part of the show speaks to their commitment to providing only the best for pets worldwide.
Scout & Zoe’s, led by Founder and Chief Dog Lover, Cindy Dunston Quirk, is known for its commitment to using human-grade, USA sourced, premium raw ingredients. By crafting their products in small batches, the company ensures each item maintains its nutritional integrity, promising only the best for a variety of pet species.
The spotlight during the TV appearance will be on Scout & Zoe’s latest product, Chophouse Ready Raw. This product is the perfect fusion of nutrition and convenience. A freeze-dried complete and balanced diet for dogs, Ready Raw embodies the benefits of raw feeding without the associated challenges, such as thawing or complex measurements. All it requires is the addition of water or low-sodium broth to rehydrate, resulting in a sumptuous meal for your canine pals. As the company puts it, “All you add is love!®”
Speaking about the excitement of appearing on Boom America, Cindy Dunston Quirk remarked, “It is awesome to be selected to be one of the companies highlighted on Boom America. I’m eager to watch the A-Team members apply their areas of expertise to Scout & Zoe’s and assist us to experience explosive, continual growth!”
Additionally, Scout & Zoe’s will also be part of a Trade Mission to Dubai, United Arab Emirates in December 2023. This endeavor aims to secure distribution in the UAE, allowing pets in the region to benefit from Scout & Zoe’s unique, highly nutritious offerings and consequently lead longer, healthier lives.
With its steadfast dedication to pet health and wellness, Scout & Zoe’s continues to pioneer advancements in the pet nutrition sector, and its feature on the Boom America TV show will surely propel them further into the limelight.
About Scout & Zoe’s:
Scout & Zoe’s is dedicated to crafting the most nutritious and delicious food, treats, and chews for pets using human-grade, USA-sourced ingredients. Founded by Cindy Dunston Quirk, the company prioritizes the health and well-being of pets, ensuring each product is made in small batches for maximum nutritional benefit. Their commitment to quality and innovation has made them a standout name in pet nutrition.
About Boom America:
Boom America is a life-changing show hosted by none other than the legendary Kevin Harrington, a pioneer of the infomercial industry and an original star of the hit TV series Shark Tank. Kevin leads a powerhouse team of business experts on a mission to take various innovative companies to new heights. The real work begins as the chosen companies embark on a journey of explosive growth, guided every step of the way by the seasoned professionals of Kevin’s team. Get ready for a game-changing ride in 2023!
