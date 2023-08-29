WGK Engineers, Inc Announces Expansion with New Office in Brandon
EINPresswire.com/ -- WGK Engineers announces the opening of a new location in Brandon, serving greater Rankin County, and Central Mississippi. With the new office in Brandon, WGK will be able to extend the company’s commitment to timely, on-site project visits and management of ongoing projects in Rankin, Scott, Newton and Smith counties.
The new Brandon office will be led by Brandon McKay, PE, and located at 210 Woodgate Drive S, Suite D, Brandon, MS 39042. The office will open on September 5th, and will offer all of the services that clients currently enjoy at the Clinton and Brookhaven locations. With the addition of the new Brandon office, McKay and the Brandon team will continue to expand relationships within Rankin County and regionally.
Gregory Gearhart, PE, BCEE, senior principal with WGK, said “There’s a lot at stake with every infrastructure decision made. Our team of engineers and surveyors at WGK, Inc. is dedicated to providing reliable, cost-effective solutions for infrastructure needs, and our new office in Brandon will serve and develop new relationships in Central and East Mississippi with solutions to solve infrastructure challenges”.
About WGK Engineers:
At WGK, Inc., we understand how much is at stake with each project decision. That’s why our clients have trusted us to deliver excellent results on over two thousand projects in the last 30 years.
Founded in 1991, our team has consistently been committed to helping our clients get the best infrastructure solutions for their unique needs while successfully navigating the realities of funding limits and ever-changing regulations.
The results have included award-winning work in the private and public sectors and, most importantly, hundreds of satisfied clients.
We are committed to helping you get exceptional infrastructure solutions at a fair price all while helping you navigate each step of the process from concept to completion.
Brandon McKay, PE
The new Brandon office will be led by Brandon McKay, PE, and located at 210 Woodgate Drive S, Suite D, Brandon, MS 39042. The office will open on September 5th, and will offer all of the services that clients currently enjoy at the Clinton and Brookhaven locations. With the addition of the new Brandon office, McKay and the Brandon team will continue to expand relationships within Rankin County and regionally.
Gregory Gearhart, PE, BCEE, senior principal with WGK, said “There’s a lot at stake with every infrastructure decision made. Our team of engineers and surveyors at WGK, Inc. is dedicated to providing reliable, cost-effective solutions for infrastructure needs, and our new office in Brandon will serve and develop new relationships in Central and East Mississippi with solutions to solve infrastructure challenges”.
About WGK Engineers:
At WGK, Inc., we understand how much is at stake with each project decision. That’s why our clients have trusted us to deliver excellent results on over two thousand projects in the last 30 years.
Founded in 1991, our team has consistently been committed to helping our clients get the best infrastructure solutions for their unique needs while successfully navigating the realities of funding limits and ever-changing regulations.
The results have included award-winning work in the private and public sectors and, most importantly, hundreds of satisfied clients.
We are committed to helping you get exceptional infrastructure solutions at a fair price all while helping you navigate each step of the process from concept to completion.
Brandon McKay, PE
WGK Engineers, Inc.
+1 601-925-4444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube