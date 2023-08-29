Traffic pattern changes on southbound U.S. 169 at the 2nd Avenue South interchange in Fort Dodge begin on Tuesday, Sept 5

Posted on: August 29, 2023

JEFFERSON, Iowa – Aug. 29, 2023 – If you travel on southbound U.S. 169 and 2nd Avenue South on the west side of Fort Dodge you need to be aware of an upcoming construction project that may slow down your trip.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5, weather permitting, crews will begin work on replacing two beams on the southbound U.S. 169 bridge over 2nd Avenue South. This will require closing the right lane and the ramp acceleration lane as well as closing 2nd Avenue South below the bridge.

If you are driving on westbound 2nd Avenue South you will follow a marked detour route using U.S. 169, 3rd Avenue NW, 5th Street NW, and 180th Street. If you are driving on eastbound 2nd Avenue South, you will follow a marked detour route using U.S. 169, Kenyon Road, and South 12th Street (see map).

You also need to be aware of two bridge replacement projects on Iowa 926/Kenyon Road that will both begin in late September. The bridge over the Des Moines River and the bridge over the CN railroad bridge on the westbound side will be removed and reconstructed over the next year.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project contact Jenny Hoskins, Iowa DOT Jefferson construction office, at 515-386-8166 or [email protected]