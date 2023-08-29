Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,318 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,664 in the last 365 days.

How an only-in-California law could allow one Uber driver to singlehandedly upend the gig economy

A recent opinion by the California State Supreme Court against Uber could be the catalyst for much-needed change, pushing for a fairer deal for gig workers. The court recently allowed a special lawsuit to be brought against Uber from drivers demanding coverage for work-related expenses.

You just read:

How an only-in-California law could allow one Uber driver to singlehandedly upend the gig economy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more