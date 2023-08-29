Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,317 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,663 in the last 365 days.

RSVP? Ethics Committee Advises Judges on Private Law Firm Celebrations

After considering public comment, the California Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions (CJEO) has adopted a final opinion on whether a judicial officer may accept an invitation to attend a celebration for a for-profit law firm.

You just read:

RSVP? Ethics Committee Advises Judges on Private Law Firm Celebrations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more