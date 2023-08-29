Freename launches Reselling Pages for clients’ Top Level Domains.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freename introduces Reselling Pages for Top Level Domains of its customers. With Reselling Pages, Freename customers now have a showcase page dedicated to their TLDs, which they can use to promote the adoption and sales of domains on their extensions.

One of the community's most requested features.

Reselling Pages are one of the most requested features by the Freename community and are now finally live. Why have they been so requested? Because with Reselling Pages, the TLDs owners enjoy a customisable showcase page where users can search and buy domains directly on their extension.

A powerful tool for entrepreneurs, companies, communities and influencers.

Entrepreneurs, companies, communities and influencers register TLDs every day because they represent an investment opportunity, a Web3 brand identity and an increasingly mainstream utility. TLDs owners are Registrars offering the market an extension on which any user can register a domain. The TLD owner receives 50% of the value of each registration and this represents an excellent opportunity for passive income. The more registrations are made on the TLD, the higher the income of the TLD owner.

The TLDs owners and the marketing levers for passive income.

To promote Reselling Pages and acquire a growing market of buyers, the TLDs owners can use digital marketing levers. These include advertising marketing, social media marketing and blogposting. Those who already have a large following, such as an influencer or a community, can more quickly promote the registration of numerous domains on their TLDs with a significant opportunity for passive income. Those interested in large-scale marketing initiatives can directly contact Freename for co-marketing campaigns.

About Freename: Freename is the leading Web3 TLDs and Domains platform where users can register and mint their own Web3 TLDs and Domains. Everyone can also get Royalties and become a Registrar. Furthermore, on Freename, users can trademark their Web3 TLDs and Domains to protect their own Web3 Identity worldwide.

Zurich, Switzerland

Mattia Martone

press@freename.io



Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.



Mattia Martone Freename press at freename.io