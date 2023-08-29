Index’s Salesforce Ridge Partnership Tier Benefits Federal Health IT Mission Critical Programs and Citizens they serve

Greater Capabilities. Deeper Curiosity.

WINDSOR MILL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Index Analytics (Index), a leading government contractor delivering innovative solutions to improve citizen services, proudly announces its Salesforce Ridge Partnership Tier.

Since 2014, Index has successfully deployed several Salesforce platform solutions for nationwide, mission-critical federal programs in support of agencies within the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The Salesforce Ridge Partner Status demonstrates Index's expertise with low code/no code platforms, meeting stringent criteria set by Salesforce to become a valued partner.

Index’s new partnership accelerates their ability to partner with federal agencies to optimize operational efficiencies and focus on serving the needs of their stakeholders – patients, advocates, healthcare providers, and healthcare research organizations.

"We cannot wait to unlock the benefits of the Salesforce partnership program for our federal customers," said Joe Cardillo, Salesforce Practice Lead at Index. "We are confident that this partnership will help us recruit and retain the qualified talent and expertise required for us to continue delivering citizen-centric solutions. This milestone underscores our commitment to implementing platforms that support data-driven innovation and human-centric value to our federal customers, which are critical to advancing transformational IT initiatives."

By combining Salesforce's powerful platform with Index's deep expertise in technology modernization and program operations, the partnership demonstrates Index's ability to rapidly prototype and offer tailored solutions on scalable enterprise engagements, further solidifying its position as a prominent player in the health IT space.

About Index Analytics:

Index Analytics is an award-winning 8(a) certified small business that specializes in providing enterprise solutions to federal government agencies. Since 2012, the company has been delivering high-quality data and application modernization and Salesforce CRM solutions that improve ROI. With expertise in data management and analytics, cloud-based solutions, Agile development, and operational support for highly visible programs across a diverse portfolio, Index brings together business and IT professionals to drive results and boost engagement for federal clients. To learn more about Index Analytics please visit index-analytics.com.