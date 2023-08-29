Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,321 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,665 in the last 365 days.

What Holds Us Together. Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin’s Back-to-School Message

It’s time to celebrate the start of a bright new school year! Maine students, teachers, and school staff members are transitioning into familiar rhythms and routines, reconnecting with classmates and colleagues, and forging new micro-communities on the bus, in the classroom, in the cafeteria, and on the playground. Maine’s public schools are outstanding and unique in many ways. For example, we are the only state offering access to Computer Science labs in all schools and for all grade levels, and Maine was one of the first two states in the nation to make the school lunch program free for all students. Highly skilled and exceptionally caring educators are ready to engage, challenge, and support their students, and courageous school and district leaders are encouraging innovative, student-centered practices.  

Maine students have daily opportunities to gain knowledge, practice new skills, and develop competencies as self-directed learners. This year, they will discover new interests and hone new strengths as they learn how to thrive as unique individuals within a diverse community of other unique individuals. Our schools provide critical contexts for students to strive boldly, to fail safely, to learn, persevere, and recommit—and to glean early sparks of wisdom from those experiences to light their paths through adulthood. 

Reflecting our collective investments and commitments, Maine’s local schools provide shape, cohesion, and definition for our communities. Our schools also stand out, especially in times of stark social and political division, as places where people come together to do the most important work of any free society.   

It’s easy to take public education for granted as it’s woven so tightly into the fabric of our lives. So, during this back-to-school season of fresh starts and unlimited hope, it’s important to pause and recognize what a precious and profound common good we share.  

Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

What Holds Us Together. Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin’s Back-to-School Message

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more