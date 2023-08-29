Lifeline for Patients! Therapeutic Apheresis Market Poised for Remarkable Growth: Expected to Double to US$ 5,264.4 Million by 2033 with a 6.8% CAGR | Future Market Insight Inc.

According to Future Market Insight's research study, the global therapeutic apheresis market is expected to grow significantly, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during 2023 - 2033. This research study highlights the increasing demand for therapeutic apheresis solutions worldwide and provides insights into key industry players, their market shares, the competitive landscape, and regional trends.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Therapeutic Apheresis Market is poised for a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. With a projected value of US$ 2,717.9 million in 2023, the market's influence is set to double, reaching an impressive US$ 5,264.4 million by 2033. This substantial expansion underscores the increasing demand for therapeutic apheresis solutions worldwide."



The rising prevalence of diseases, increased demand for blood components, and the safety that goes along with them are the key components for market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in creating new apheresis techniques and increasing reimbursement policies and funding are market-driving forces.

In addition, the market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the increased incidence of blood-related illnesses, the availability of supportive government initiatives, and reimbursement frameworks. Moreover, it is projected that the demand for apheresis equipment will be supported throughout the forecast period by the increased popularity and involvement in blood donation campaigns and camps and the rising number of blood transfusions.

The expansion of the North American therapeutic apheresis market is anticipated to be constrained by the need for more donor availability and histocompatibility. For instance, barely 3% of Americans give blood, according to a June 2019 article from the American Red Cross.

Therapeutic Apheresis Market Key Takeaways

By 2033, the therapeutic apheresis market in the United Kingdom will likely expand, with a CAGR of 4.8%.

In 2022, the United States developed the therapeutic apheresis business with a share of 28.8%.

The therapeutic apheresis market grew considerably to US$ 2,577.9 million in 2022.

in 2022. The therapeutic apheresis sector expanded at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2022.

from 2018 to 2022. By 2033, China's therapeutic apheresis market is projected to develop with a CAGR of 8.3%.

By 2033, India's therapeutic apheresis industry is projected to expand with a CAGR of 6.8%.

Japan's therapeutic apheresis industry grew significantly, with a 4.2% share in 2022.

Australia's therapeutic apheresis market is likely to expand with a CAGR of 6.1% by 2033.

by 2033. Germany's therapeutic apheresis business grew, with a share of 6.3% in 2022.

In 2022, based on the technology, centrifugation dominated the market, with a share of 58.3%.

In 2022, the blood bank segment dominated the market, with a share of 43.5%, based on end users.



Therapeutic Apheresis Market Competitors and Their Winning Strategies

The market has currently demonstrated budding success and is well-established in several locations. As a result of growing government activities, more individuals are becoming aware of the industry under study, fueling its expansion. Strategic partnerships and new product launches by large corporations are also anticipated to fuel market expansion.

Top 13 Players in Therapeutic Apheresis Market:

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Haemonetics Corporation Miltenyi Biotec Cerus Corporation Terumo BCT Inc. Fresenius Kabi USA Terumo Bct B. Braun Melsungen AG Nikkiso Co. Ltd. Medica S.p.A. Baxter Healthcare Corporation Kawasumi Laboratories Inc. Therakos Incorporation



Therapeutic Apheresis Market Recent Developments:

Toray Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan) introduced the TORAYMYXIN medical device to the European market in June 2019.

Baxter International Inc. (United States) introduced the PrisMax system in the US in July 2019.

In June 2022, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies announced that the automated red blood cell exchange procedure performed on the company's Spectra Optia Apheresis System had been selected by the NHS MedTech Funding Mandate (MTFM) programme in NHS England in the United Kingdom to treat sickle cell disease.

In July 2022, Eliaz Therapeutics and Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies worked together to create and market a breakthrough therapeutic apheresis therapy for acute renal damage (AKI).

Therapeutic Apheresis Market Key Segments

By Procedure Types:

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE)

Red Blood Cell Exchange (RBCX)

Cellular Depletions



By Technology:

Centrifugation

Membrane filtration

By Application:

Hematology

Neurology

Nephrology

Rheumatology

Oncology

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Blood banks

Specialty clinics



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe



