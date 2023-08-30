9/11 Memorial Sculpture by International Award Winning New York Artist Mark Weisbeck Unveiled in Southlake, Texas

9/11 Memorial Sculpture by Mark Weisbeck installed in Liberty Gardens, Southlake, Texas 9/11 Memorial Sculpture, "Remembrance and Renewal" by Mark Weisbeck installed within the gardens of Bicentennial Park, Southlake, Texas Crane lifting 9/11 Sculpture, "Remembrance and Renewal" by Mark Weisbeck during installation, Southlake, Texas

Mark Weisbeck’s 9/11 memorial sculpture features a positive, hopeful call for peace while paying tribute to all those lost and affected by the events of 9/11.

GREENVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The anniversary of September 11th is a time of reflection in the United States and around the globe. Mark Weisbeck’s “Remembrance and Renewal” 9/11 memorial sculpture features a positive, hopeful call for peace while paying tribute to all those lost and affected by the events of 9/11.

Greenville, New York. 8/30/23. International award winning New York sculptor Mark Weisbeck’s sculpture, “Remembrance and Renewal” features two 15-foot-tall stainless steel towers which reference the iconic World Trade Center. It was installed on May 23, 2023 and unveiled and dedicated on the following day, May 24, 2023, in Southlake, Texas.

The unveiling took place within the beautiful Liberty Gardens in Bicentennial Park, Southlake, TX. Presided over by Mayor John Huffman, the City Council and the Southlake Arts Council. Director of the Arts Council, Tamara McMillian stated, “At the time of 9/11 and still today, this area was a HUB for American Airlines. Many pilots and airline staff lived in our neighborhoods and knew the pilots and staff that were lost. Many of them flew those same routes. This beautiful sculpture stands not only as a reminder of that horrific day but as a way of healing while paying tribute to those who lost their lives. It is a loss that is still in our hearts today; we will always remember."

Weisbeck’s sculpture promotes contemplation and healing and inspires us to work toward harmony, goodwill, and peace around the world. Reflecting the restorative powers of nature, the lightly textured brass “leaves” highlighted in “Statue of Liberty” green patina twist gracefully toward the sky. “Remembrance and Renewal” invites the viewer to celebrate with love and honor all those lost and affected by the events of 9/11 and pay tribute to those people and loved ones in a positive, hopeful, and compassionate manner.

Diane Weisbeck recollects, “Mark spent the winter fabricating the sculpture and at the end of May we spent 5 days driving it to Texas. That was one incredible road trip! The installation was professionally done by the most dedicated, caring parks department guys that we have ever had the privilege to work with.”

Youtube video created by the city of Southlake including the sculpture within the Liberty Gardens, with drone footage, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWzMJ8b4Ljg.

Public art dedication for the sculpture announced in Mayor John Huffman’s newsletter:

https://mysouthlakenews.com/2023/05/city-of-southlake/the-city-of-southlake-hosts-public-art-dedication-for-mark-weisbecks-remembrance-and-renewal

Diane Weisbeck recalls, “Mark and I were introduced to a first responder and his wife who were standing next to the sculpture. What this gentleman, (ex police officer) told us that he experienced, working for one year after 9/11, helping families to identify their loved ones by means of DNA, is too horrifying to repeat. What he did share with us, was that “Remembrance and Renewal” gave him an uplifting feeling and he knew that he would visit the sculpture often and spend time reflecting. This was the ultimate highlight of the entire experience for us. The positive, hopeful imagery and sense of renewal that Mark had worked into the design of the sculpture came across to a person directly affected by the events of Sept. 11. For an artist to experience this first hand is one of the most vital outcomes of public art.”

Diane Weisbeck states, “Everyone in Southlake, from the Mayor to the Arts Council to the police and firefighters and all the people involved were wonderful to us. We were so honored to have become a part of the history of their city. Mark secretly embedded important numbers into the sculpture that are not visible, as our own private tribute. Number 54 refers to Engine 54/Ladder 4/Battalion 9 Fire Dept. in Midtown Manhattan, which lost every fire fighter working on the shift the day of 9/11. 401 refers to Fire Station headquarters in Southlake, TX. 33 refers to all flight crew members lost during the events of 9/11. 2977 refers to all those lives lost during the events on 9/11. We weren’t going to share that detail about the sculpture, but when Mark was introduced to Michael Starr, the Fire Chief of Southlake he couldn’t help blurting out that his fire station number 401 was part of the sculpture. Well, if you could have seen the expression on his face, it really was priceless and made me realize that it was not just New Yorkers, or people from Arlington, Virginia who were directly impacted by the events of 9/11, but our entire country and all people around the world.”

Husband and wife international award winning sculpture team, Mark and Diane Weisbeck are native New Yorkers. The Weisbecks were the only artists in the world invited by the government of China to represent New York State in the Beijing, China Olympics Landscape Sculpture Competition. The Weisbecks’ sculpture design, “The Celebration of Ren,” (people), was voted on by the citizens of China and won the prestigious “Excellent Works” Award. The Weisbecks are true ART Olympians.

The Weisbecks have been commissioned to create large scale public sculptures for the New York State Department of Transportation and the New York State Department of State. Other major works have been designed and created for the city of Changchun, in the Jilin province located in northern China, where the sculpture, “The Expanding Influence of Peace,” stands at 33 feet in the worlds’ largest sculpture park. The Weisbecks have created many sculptures, both free standing and wall sculptures for the hospitality and healthcare industries as well.

