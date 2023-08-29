C-Suite Coaching Firm Launches Research Institute to Foster Thriving Leaders and Positive Organizational Culture

Connected EC partners with Claremont Graduate University, bridging the gap between academic research and the business world.

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Connected EC, a Colorado based C-Suite leadership and wellbeing Coaching firm, is excited to announce the launch of their research institute, the Leader and Organization Vitality Center (LOV Center), in partnership with Claremont Graduate University’s Leader and Organization Vitality Lab (LOV Lab). Bridging the gap between academic research and the business world, the LOV Center makes cutting-edge research easily accessible for organizations with the rigor of academic research standards. The LOV Center is positioned to combat leader, team and organization challenges in today’s workplace, at a time when 75% of executives are seriously considering quitting for a job that would better support their wellbeing.

The LOV Center, with its focus on applied research, is uniquely set-up to partner businesses with top researchers to advance knowledge within the organization. Research will be dedicated to these key areas:

-Leader Vitality

-Wellbeing

-Positive Leadership

-Psychological Safety

-Team Cohesion

-Thriving Cultures

-Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (DEI&B)

Only 18% of the total research at academic institutions is applied in organizations. Numerous studies have highlighted the problematic gap between what’s known from academic research versus what’s practiced. It frequently takes 10 or more years for academic research to become prevalent in the business world. This results in businesses not having access to evidence-based information, which provides verified solutions to challenges. Instead, when businesses build and implement programs not proven to be effective, they are more likely to fail.

“To solve real world leader, team, and organization problems, there is a need for more applied research before programs are implemented,” Dr. Jamie Shapiro, CEO and founder of Connected EC stated. “The LOV Center is positioned to address the challenges organizations are grappling with through applied research that is solely focused on expanding knowledge to foster thriving leaders and positive organizational cultures.”

The LOV Center provides organizations the opportunity to drive their internal research agendas, within the above research areas, that are significant to them. Organizations are provided access to the most current research and validated scales. The LOV Center tailors its projects with state-of-the art measurement, monitoring, and evaluation services with top scientists/researchers to make them as impactful as possible.

“My hope is that the LOV Center is a conduit for organizations to get the latest information and research in positive organizational psychology to increase thriving in the workplace,” said Dr. Shapiro.

“The LOV Center’s partnership with the LOV Lab provides a unique opportunity for both students and organizations to benefit. Students will have the opportunity to gain knowledge and experience working on real problems that organizations are facing. Organizations will have a new way to tap into thought leadership and researchers to advance knowledge in the field of positive organizational psychology,” said distinguished Professor Stewart Donaldson, who directs the LOV Lab.

For organizations who want to solve their leader, team and organization workplace challenges through applied research, contact Connected EC. More information about the LOV Center can be found at https://www.connectedec.com/lov-center

About Connected EC

Connected EC is a leadership development firm that works with CEOs, C-Suites and organizations at Fortune 500 and large companies. Founded by Dr. Jamie Shapiro, Connected EC has a team of credentialed leadership coaches who work with individual leaders, teams, and organizations to lead with vitality toward outstanding performance. Anchored in the science of positive psychology and wellbeing, Connected EC provides executive coaching, workshops, and speaking engagements to grow leadership effectiveness across various industries worldwide. Find out more at https://www.connectedec.com/

About the Leader and Organization Vitality Center

The Leader and Organization Vitality Center (LOV Center), in partnership with Claremont University’s Leader and Organization Vitality Lab (LOV Lab), provides organizations the ability to do internal research with academic standards. It bridges the gap between academic research and the business world by leveraging expertise of top researchers and scientists to educate organizations and create custom vitality leadership programs for leaders, teams and organizations by collecting, analyzing, measuring, and evaluating data. Learn more at https://www.connectedec.com/lov-center

About Claremont University’s Leader and Organization Vitality Lab

Directed by distinguished Professor Stewart Donaldson, the Leader and Organization Vitality Lab (LOV Lab) partners with Connected EC’s LOV Center on vitality leadership applied research and evaluation projects. In addition, it supports basic research projects on leader and organization vitality, wellbeing, and optimal functioning at work, including: CGU doctoral dissertations, theses, portfolio items, and research tools.

Learn more at https://research.cgu.edu/claremont-evaluation-center/research-labs/the-leader-and-organization-vitality-lab-lov-lab/