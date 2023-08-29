Gamification Market Size is projected to reach USD 109.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.2%: Straits Research

The global gamification market size was valued at USD 12.6 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 109.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period (2023–2031), The cloud segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.92% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamification incorporates game mechanics into non-game environments, such as online communities, websites, and learning platforms, to boost participation. Engaging customers, staff, and other participants in interactions and collaboration is the process' primary goal. Gamification is viewed as a strategy to encourage and mold consumer behavior and is primarily used to increase customer engagement and influence business results. Initiatives to gamify the workplace can increase employee engagement and boost productivity for the company. The gamification services include simple setup, help, maintenance, consultation, problem-solving, and other things.

Thanks to the adoption of customized solutions that satisfy business requirements, the gamification market now has a variety of revenue streams available. The global adoption of enterprise-based and customer-based solutions is expected to spur the growth of the gamification market. Gamification integrates game elements into various contexts, such as businesses, workplaces, online communities, customers, employees, vendors, and partners, to inspire and encourage people. Additionally, this encourages amusement, teamwork, and social interaction within the neighborhood.

SMEs Are Increasingly Utilizing Cloud-Based Gamification Solutions

Small and medium-sized companies are increasingly utilizing cloud-based solutions. This adoption is because cloud-based solutions are significantly more affordable and offer superior services than on-premises alternatives. These cloud-based options are designed to meet SMEs’ needs while considering the budget. As a result, SMEs are widely implementing cloud-based solutions. Expanding SMEs, including startups, will hasten the uptake of cloud-based solutions. For instance, one small business in the US uses gamification on its website. The business offers a range of colors and designs for iPad cases. Instead of just listing products, the company offers customers live product design. Customers can design their phone cases using gamified software. As they build their cases, the customer can participate fully in a workshop, thanks to this.

Adoption Of Gamification Solutions Using Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The market's growth is significantly influenced by the rising popularity of gamification solutions created on the Al platform . Large organizations are implementing cutting-edge technologies and Al-based solutions to gain in-depth insights into their employees. Al-based gamification models provide specific solutions by eliminating the ambiguity of employees' motivations and helping employees achieve goals more successfully. The market's major players are concentrating their efforts on providing funding for the creation of solutions based on aluminum. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are implementing Al-based solutions to streamline employee engagement, motivation, and participation. Increased adoption of Al-based solutions would result in growing market growth, promoting open and collaborative cultures. SaaS platforms based on persuasive al technology provide digitalized employee engagement, communication, and recognition tools that enhance transparency and collaboration in the workplace. Venture capitalists invest in start-up companies that provide SaaS platforms built on Al technology.

Improved Customer Experience is Required

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant contributor to the global gamification market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period. Nowadays, companies communicate with partners and clients online via various channels. Robust communication infrastructure in the area and rising demand for specialized solutions will probably support market growth there. North America also has the largest concentration of online gamers. Online gaming solutions are used by new businesses to improve culture and morale in developed nations like the US and Canada. Due to the presence of customer-focused businesses like Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Salesforce, and others, it is anticipated that the United States will see the most significant growth. The increase in web traffic and mobile phone usage in the retail and e-commerce sectors is expected to fuel regional market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific region, the market is anticipated to expand rapidly. Asia Pacific is one of the most promising areas for luring gamification market participants. China is expected to hold the largest revenue share in the market. Along with other components like reward points and membership cards, the robust market for gamification tools is increasing consumer brand loyalty. Businesses in countries like China and India are more focused on creating solutions that offer a better user experience than they are on simply providing usability. The demand for solutions is also anticipated to rise due to the expansion of SMEs in countries like South Korea and India.

Key Highlights

The global gamification market size is projected to reach USD 109.8 billion by 2031 , growing at a CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

is projected to reach , growing at a during the forecast period (2023–2031). Based on components, the global gamification market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The solutions segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period.

the global gamification market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The solutions segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on deployment, the global gamification market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.92% during the forecast period.

the global gamification market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on organization size, the global gamification market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. The SMEs segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.65% during the forecast period.

the global gamification market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. The SMEs segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on end users, the global gamification market is bifurcated into education, healthcare, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, telecom & IT. The telecom & IT segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period.

the global gamification market is bifurcated into education, healthcare, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, telecom & IT. The telecom & IT segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. North America is the most significant contributor to the global gamification market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period.

Recent Development

In September 2022, Fuze, a popular gamification and player engagement product from Bragg Gaming Group, has expanded to include sportsbooks. Operators will now have a new way to improve the customer experience.

Fuze, a popular gamification and player engagement product from Bragg Gaming Group, has expanded to include sportsbooks. Operators will now have a new way to improve the customer experience. In June 2022, Microsoft, a major player in technology, announced that it was making its Edge browser gamer-friendly by adding new Xbox and PC gaming performance features. The web browser is getting a Clarity Boost to improve Xbox Cloud Gaming streams and an efficiency mode to stop Edge from using PC resources when a game is being played, in addition to a new homepage focused on gaming and integration with casual games, according to The Verge.

