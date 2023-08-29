SBX Productions Breaks New Ground with Brand Partnerships, Events & Content Creation Initiatives Beyond Podcasting
SBX Productions has grown beyond producing & distributing podcasts, becoming Philadelphia’s most dynamic content creation & content marketing agency, boasting new partnerships and clients, new services, and a growing roster of activities to engage and build revenue.
Becoming Philly’s Most Dynamic Content Creation + Content Marketing AgencyPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, SBX Productions has grown beyond producing and distributing high quality podcasts, becoming Philadelphia’s most dynamic content creation and content marketing agency, boasting new partnerships and clients, new service offerings, and a growing roster of events and activities designed to engage greater audiences and build revenue for creatives and entrepreneurs.
Launched in late 2020 by former Sports Radio 94 WIP on-air talent and producers Vince Quinn and John Barchard and former producer and technician Taylor Kredatus, SBX Productions began as one of the first content creation studios focused on creating podcasts for business in the Greater Philadelphia region.
As the business has evolved, SBX Productions has built a network of brand partnerships, organized unique events, added client business development, and added content creation initiatives designed to build engagement with audiences for Philadelphia startups, entrepreneurial ventures, business executives and other creatives.
SBX Productions clients include the Pyramid Club, Local Wisdom, CPA Jim DiBella, Reading Soda Works, Cesium (“Building The Open Metaverse” podcast), Liquid Death, Anvyl, local radio veteran broadcaster Steve Trevelise and CASA Soccer, among others.
With the Pyramid Club, SBX Productions launched Content Club in May, a full-service content creation program for Pyramid Club members to develop podcasts, videos, and social media content to build awareness of the business activities and good works of the Pyramid Club’s entrepreneurs and community leaders.
To date, over a dozen Pyramid Club members have begun launching podcasts, social videos and creating content at the Pyramid Club’s dedicated Content Club studio on site.
Monthly gatherings of Content Club, featuring regional content creators coming together with Pyramid Club members, Philadelphia business owners and entrepreneurs in a collegial gathering, have attracted over 150 people during the past three meetings. The next Content Club meetup is Tuesday, September 26th at 7 p.m. at the Pyramid Club.
Also, in partnership with the Pyramid Club, SBX Productions “flagship” Bell & The Birdman podcast (now entering its third season of Philadelphia Eagles focused discussion) has created an Eagles fan trip to Los Angeles for the Birds Sunday, October 8th NFL contest at the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Pyramid Club members and interested individuals get a four-day trip to Los Angeles including dedicated events at sister club City Club LA, as well as tailgates, parties and other events.
SBX Productions is teaming up with Right Hand Glam for “Content Camp,” a weekend-long experience designed to support creatives and entrepreneurs in setting up their businesses for success in 2024. Slated for November 9th through Nov. 12th at the 11-acre La Fortuna by Lodgewell retreat outside Austin, Texas, Content Camp will support “campers” in “taking a holistic approach to your business, focusing on your mindset, professional development, and goals.”
Other recent achievements for SBX Productions include the creation of a comedy night event at the Pyramid Club with notable comedian and writer for FXX’s popular “Dave” Niles Abston on Sunday, Aug. 6th, and the recent August launch of a “personal shopper” program for Eagles fans to get “Kelly Green” garb and other collectibles delivered directly to their door.
Additional information about SBX Productions is available at https://sbxproductions.co.
