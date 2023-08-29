Utah City: The Future Urban Core of Utah
Utah City to Transform Utah County into a Vibrant Economic and Cultural HubUTAH, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah City: The Future Urban Core of Utah County
• Utah City is currently one of the largest privately owned projects under development in the state of Utah, at over 700-acres
• New website contains development updates, outlined maps, and the most current images of the project
The Flagship Companies and Woodbury Corporation are pleased to announce “Utah City" as the name of the over 700-acre master–planned new development focusing on sustainability and walkability in Vineyard, Utah. Located on the east shore of Utah Lake, this will be Utah’s largest sustainable, walkable, transit-oriented mixed-use community. Utah City is being designed and developed to be the urban core of Utah County. All updated information about Utah City can be found on the new website, utahcity.com.
“Flagship Companies and Woodbury Corporation are committed to building the state of Utah. We are heavily invested in the growth of Utah County. And we are carrying that investment forward into creating a new urban core in Utah County. A walkable sustainable downtown development known as Utah City,” said Jeff Woodbury, managing partner of Utah City.
Anchors of the project already include UTA’s FrontRunner Vineyard Station, which opened in August of 2022. Huntsman Cancer Institute announced a second facility in Utah County. This new comprehensive research center will provide over 150 patient beds and is expected to bring thousands of high-paying jobs to the county’s economy.
Utah City’s unique location created an irreplaceable chance to re-think development on the Wasatch Front. “As the county has continued to grow, we recognized the immense potential to create a world-class living experience,” said Nate Hutchinson, managing partner of Utah City. “Building something incredible for our community that enhances the natural beauty of the location, right in our own backyard, that's the dream.”
Over 17 million square feet of combined mixed-use space, including living, shopping, dining, entertainment and hospitality is planned. Construction is under way on the first 450 residential units. The new community will also include 50 acres of planned open green space in the form of a 12-acre promenade that will run down the middle of the town center from the Vineyard FrontRunner Station to the shores of Utah Lake, as well as a network of parks and paseos throughout the community.
"Utah City is a visionary development that we are thrilled to welcome to our city as the largest regional development in Utah County,” said Vineyard Mayor Julie Fullmer. “By partnering with Utah City to take a proactive approach in shaping the future we desire, we can capitalize on the innovative spirit of our community and our strategically connected location to create an unprecedented experience for Utah."
Utah City aims to be the first LEED-certified community in Utah, setting a new standard for environmental consciousness in the state. For more information, visit utahcity.com.
About Utah City:
Utah City is a groundbreaking development in Utah County, spanning over 700 acres along Utah Lake's eastern shore. This vibrant, sustainable, and walkable mixed-use community was created through a partnership between The Flagship Companies and Woodbury Corporation. Masterfully designed by world-renowned city planner Jeff Speck and DPZ. Accessible off I-15 from 1600 North, 800 North and Center Street exits, and the Vineyard FrontRunner Station, Utah City is positioned to revolutionize urban living in Utah County by being a leader in smart growth and development. For more information, visit utahcity.com.
Press Contact:
Jacklyn Briggs
jacklyn@utahcity.com
801-557-3470
Images Available at: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/7ju0ehtba7c059sphynt4/h?rlkey=drzslpki329510nwt7ofkqj49&dl=0
Jacklyn Briggs
Utah City
+1 801-557-3470
Utah City Park and Waterfront