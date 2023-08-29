Wessels Oil Provides DEF Fuel Transport in Palo Alto County
EMMETSBURG, IA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wessels Oil is pleased to announce that they provide convenient DEF fuel transport in Palo Alto County and the surrounding areas. Diesel Exhaust Fuel is essential for maintaining diesel engines, making it vital for companies operating diesel vehicles or providing fuel for them to have access to reliable transportation.
Wessels Oil makes it simple for fuel companies to restock their DEF fuel reserves. They carry a selection of options, including 2.5-gallon jugs, totes, and drums available for purchase. Companies can also request refills and delivery with their convenient fuel transport services in Palo Alto County. Their dependable drivers arrive on time and ensure they complete every delivery promptly and efficiently to increase customer satisfaction.
Wessels Oil proudly offers high-quality DEF fuel to keep trucks and other diesel-operated vehicles operating at peak efficiency. Whether customers have a hand pump or automatic pump, their team can keep their DEF fuel stocked and ready to go.
Anyone interested in learning about their DEF fuel transport services in Palo Alto County can find out more by visiting the Wessels Oil website or calling 712-852-2692.
About Wessels Oil: Wessels Oil is a full-service fuel transport company providing reliable service to companies needing DEF fuel, lubricants, oil, gasoline, propane, and more. They also sell various fuel-related accessories and products to fulfill their customer’s unique needs. The company has built a long-standing reputation for quality service and fast, reliable deliveries.
Ray Wessels
Wessels Oil Co
+1 7123597712
customerservice@wesselsoil.com