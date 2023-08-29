Media Advisory: Canadian Nuclear Laboratories and Atomic Energy of Canada Limited Mark Opening of New Science Collaboration Centre at Chalk River Campus

Senior executives will be joined by industry representatives, government officials and other special guests to celebrate official opening of innovative and sustainable new complex

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A key facility in the revitalization of the Chalk River Laboratories campus, the Science Collaboration Centre (SCC), is poised to open its doors to staff and partners this fall, serving as the central planning and collaboration space for the company’s Science and Technology programs. One of three non-nuclear buildings recently constructed at the Chalk River Laboratories using mass timber, sustainably sourced within Canada, the innovative new complex features 44 meeting rooms, collaborative flex spaces, a university-style auditorium with 200 theatre-style seats, a welcoming library space and a roof-top terrace.



On September 6, Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) President and CEO, Fred Dermarkar, and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) President and CEO, Joe McBrearty, will be joined by other industry executives and representatives, government officials and special guests to celebrate the grand opening of the new facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a facility tour of the new building.

WHAT: SCC Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony, Guided Tour & Photo Op at Chalk River Laboratories WHEN: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 2:00 p.m. (arrival at main entrance for 1:00 p.m.) Note: To attend, media must register at www.cnl.ca/media by 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 4, 2023. WHERE: 286 Plant Rd, Chalk River, ON WHO: Interview opportunities available: • Fred Dermarkar, President & CEO, AECL • Joe McBrearty, President & CEO, CNL • Steve Innes, Deputy Vice-President, Capital Projects, CNL

About the Science Collaboration Centre

Scheduled to open in the fall of 2023, the six-storey, 9,500 m2 Science Collaboration Centre is one of a series of new ‘enabling’ buildings that are being constructed at the Chalk River Laboratories site to revitalize the campus, thanks to a $1.2 billion investment over ten years from AECL and the Government of Canada. Constructed using mass timber products sourced from within Canada, the new facility will feature modern office space and meeting rooms for approximately 450 employees, and serve as the new home for CNL’s staff library, auditorium and data centre.

Overall, CNL’s three new non-nuclear buildings use approximately 3,750 m3 of mass timber as structural material, which is equivalent to taking 800 gas-powered cars off the road or the energy from 400 homes in a year. The new complex also promotes wellness and social governance for all building users through the use of other natural elements, light and materials.

About CNL

As Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory, and working under the direction of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. Guided by an ambitious corporate strategy known as Vision 2030, CNL fulfills three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians.

By leveraging the assets owned by AECL, CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

To learn more about CNL, please visit www.cnl.ca.

About AECL

AECL is a federal Crown corporation with a mandate to drive nuclear opportunities for Canada. AECL enables nuclear science and technology, owns the Chalk River Laboratories and other sites, and manages the Government of Canada’s radioactive waste responsibilities. It oversees and evaluates CNL’s work through contracts.

In business since 1952, AECL designed and developed the fleet of CANDU nuclear reactors that serve Canada and five other countries. It also delivered more than one billion isotopes worldwide to detect and treat cancer. Today it delivers value for Canadians through supporting 14 federal departments and agencies, as well as the global nuclear industry.

For more information on AECL, visit www.aecl.ca.