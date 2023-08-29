Polyethylene Market Size is projected to reach USD 157.76 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.4%: Straits Research

The global Polyethylene market size was valued at USD 119.20 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach a value of USD 157.76 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2023-2031. Asia-Pacific now dominates the polyethylene market will keep doing so during the projection period.

New York, United States, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyethylene is the world's most widely used plastic, made from natural gas and crude oil. Many industrial industries use plastic significantly, including those in the automobile, pharmaceutical, packaging, and electronics sectors. It is a possible source of flexible, waterproof, high-strength, and chemical-resistant material that is also flexible and resistant to chemicals.

Plastics Europe reports that in 2018, there was an increase in worldwide plastic production from 348 million tonnes to 360 million tonnes, with around 80 million tonnes of that being polyethylene. The market is expanding due to the development of abrasion-resistant plastic and its use in prosthetic joints and bulletproof vests. The ASEAN Federation of Plastics Industries (AFPI), the Philippines Plastics Industry Association (PPIA), and the Thai Plastic Industries Association (TPIA) are recent international trade agreements that support market expansion.

Rising Adoption Of E.V.s And Smart Packaging Are the Factors That Fuels the Market Growth

Due to strict government regulations protecting the automotive industry, manufacturers have been forced to switch to electric and hybrid vehicles to reduce CO2 emissions. Due to its excellent impact resilience, low density, and solid durability, polyethylene is the material of choice for constructing electrical insulation and glass-reinforced automotive bodywork. Particularly for electric vehicles, the market has seen a significant increase in demand for lightweight parts and components. Global sales of electric vehicles in 2018 were over 3.29 million units. Polyethylene is, therefore, an O.E.M. cost-effective solution. Global demand for portable, exceptionally packaged food is increasing as customer preferences change. Due to its strength, adaptability, and sustainability, polyethylene has become increasingly popular in innovative packaging. As a moisture scavenger, antimicrobial, odor remover, and temperature controller, it is frequently used in producing films for food packaging (frozen, dry goods, etc.).

However, the availability of alternatives like polypropylene and polyethylene terephthalate endangers the market's expansion (P.E.T.). The market expansion is expected to be constrained by the impact resistance, chemical resistance, flexibility, moldability, and low cost of these plastic kinds, similar to P.E.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 157.76 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 119.20 Billion CAGR 4.4% Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Grade, By End-User, By Process Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Eni S.p.A., Lone Star Chemical, The Dow Chemical Co., BASF SE, Braskem, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics, Huntsman, Ineos Olefins & Polymers, LyondellBasell, Reliance Industries, SABIC, L.G. Chem. Key Market Opportunities Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles Key Market Drivers Players in the market are adopting more and more strategies.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific now dominates the polyethylene market will keep doing so during the projection period. About 37% of the world's polyethylene production was produced in Asia, with China holding about 16.2% of that proportion. Due to increased FDIs in the industrial sector, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand are at the forefront of industrialization. Due to their economic liberalization and progress, nations like Myanmar, Cambodia, and the Philippines have good potential for market growth, which has increased the entrance of FDI into those nations. The plastics sector in Vietnam is expanding exponentially. The plastics industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors, with an average annual growth rate of 16–18%, according to the Vietnam Plastics Association (VPA). Vietnamese population increase is also supporting market expansion.

Government policies that support the plastic industry are propelling it in Indonesia. By 2030, Indonesia is anticipated to become the seventh-largest economy in the world. According to the Indonesian Packaging Association, food packaging makes up over 70% of all plastic consumption, further fueling market expansion.

The second-largest market share belongs to Europe. It is anticipated that Europe will have robust growth with a CAGR during the forecast period. This is a result of the increasing demand for cars in the area. The usage of polyethylene in automobiles, which has good heat resistance, low density, electrical insulation, and corrosion resistance, has fueled the expansion of this market. A developing understanding of the chemical's low density, high thermal resistance, corrosion inhibition, and electric insulation is also anticipated to help the polymer's uptake.

North America is expected to have significant market growth worldwide. The U.S. accounted for the highest share of this market because of the strong demand for this polymer from the healthcare & pharmaceuticals, electrical & electronics, packaging, and automotive industries. The growth of the market would also be boosted by the expansion of this region's electrical, electronics, automotive, and medical industries, as well as the rising demand for consumer goods. The region's strong demand from the consumer goods, automotive, electronics & electrical, packaging, pharmaceutical, and healthcare industries is expected to facilitate material adoption in North America.

The rising demand from the packaging and consumer products industries is one of the main factors affecting growth in the Middle East and Africa. The market in this region is expected to grow due to factors such as rising urbanization, the demand for safe and helpful packaging, and the growth of the packaging industry. In Latin America, the market is expected to increase. Brazil is the largest country in this region. Due to its exceptional strength and durability, the material is used in the region for various purposes, including bottles, plastic bags, and construction components.

Key Highlights

is projected to reach a value of , registering a during the forecast period 2023-2031. By grade , it is further segmented into Low-Density Polyethylene and High-Density Polyethylene, where low-density polyethylene holds a significant share.

, it is further segmented into Low-Density Polyethylene and High-Density Polyethylene, where low-density polyethylene holds a significant share. Based on end-user , the market is further divided into Packaging, Consumer good, Automotive, Building & Construction, Healthcare, and Electronics. Electronics dominate the market.

, the market is further divided into Packaging, Consumer good, Automotive, Building & Construction, Healthcare, and Electronics. Electronics dominate the market. Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific dominates the market.

Competitive Landscape

The major players in the market are Eni S.p.A., Lone Star Chemical, The Dow Chemical Co., BASF SE, Braskem, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics, Huntsman, Ineos Olefins & Polymers, LyondellBasell, Reliance Industries, SABIC, L.G. Chem.

Global Polyethylene Segmentation

By Grade

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE)

By End-User

Packaging

Consumer goods

Automotive

Building & construction

Healthcare

Electronics

By Process

Film

Extrusion

Blow molding

Injection molding

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle-East

Africa

Market News

Eni purchased a 65% stake in Hergo Renewables S.P.A. in September 2022 to join a new collaboration with Infrastructure S.p.A. to develop solar and wind power projects in Italy and Spain. Hergo Renewables S.P.A. operates a portfolio of projects in the two nations with a combined capacity of about 1.5 GW. Infrastructure will continue to own the remaining 35% of the equity.

Dow selected A.B. Specialty Silicones as its authorized distributor for the North American elastomeric roof coating industry in November 2022.

Dow will release a new generation of high-bonding adhesives for E.V. batteries in November 2022.

Cooperation on stationary storage solutions for renewable energy projects between BASF and G-Philos is escalating as of November 2022.

Elastollan® T.P.U. from BASF was upgraded to a superior grade in November 2022, allowing for the safer and more reliable charging of electric vehicles.

In China, BASF will establish a surface treatment research and technology hub for Chemetall in October 2022.

News Media

Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Worth USD 5.51 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 12.75%

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 7.20%

