Syncfusion Named as a Sample Vendor of Embedded Analytics in the Gartner Hype Cycle® for Analytics and Business Intelligence, 2023

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc. , the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced that it has been named a sample vendor of embedded analytics in the Gartner Hype Cycle® for Analytics and Business Intelligence, 2023 .



In the report, Gartner says, “Within a few years, most self-service analytics activities will be initiated in—and many will be completed entirely within—digital workplace applications, such as Microsoft Teams, Slack and Jira. The composable, embedded nature of the action is just as important as the action itself.”

“Syncfusion understands the need for users to analyze and act on real-time data within the context of their existing applications,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “We believe our embedded applications, including our analytics platform, Bold BI , embody the important capabilities identified in the Hype Cycle®.”

Syncfusion’s embedded analytics platform, Bold BI , is a business intelligence platform that provides actionable insights to empower data-driven decision-making. Bold BI’s best-in-class integrations support over 150 data sources, including collaborative platforms such as Jira and Slack; databases such as PostgreSQL, MySQL, and SQL Server; and files such as Excel, Google Sheets, and CSV.

For more information on the rich feature set provided by Bold BI, visit boldbi.com/features .

Syncfusion was also named a sample vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle for Finance Analytics, 2023 and a representative vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Embedded Analytics . To try Bold BI for yourself, download the free trial .

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has established itself as a trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications through its service-oriented approach. Syncfusion’s Essential Studio suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001, to over 1,800 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of enterprise products: Bold BI and Bold Reports for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has more than 29,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies, relying on Essential Studio and Bold products for their business success.

