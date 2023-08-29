Breezeline Delivers Faster Connectivity via Direct Onramps to Major Content Providers

The U.S. internet provider deploys advanced network technology to provide powerful connected experiences

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline, the eighth-largest cable provider in the U.S., has deployed advanced technology within its fiber-broadband infrastructure to boost performance and to enhance customers’ online experience.

Working with CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider, Breezeline recently deployed in the data center company’s Chicago campus. Breezeline has existing deployments in CoreSite’s Miami, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C. data center campuses. The CoreSite colocation services offer a high-performance environment for Breezeline’s IT infrastructure and provide customers with the best possible online experience.

“Breezeline is committed to providing customers with a secure, reliable and superfast online experience,” said Aaron Brace, vice president of engineering for Breezeline. “Our partnership with CoreSite provides us with the interconnectivity and IT infrastructure that enhances connectivity for our residential and business customers across our entire footprint.”

Breezeline leverages CoreSite’s peering services to directly interconnect with networks and to exchange IP traffic. Breezeline also uses cloud and content onramps at CoreSite’s facility for direct connectivity to major cloud and content providers including Amazon, Fastly, Microsoft and Google, vastly streamlining data pathways and providing faster connectivity to content on popular sites like YouTube.

Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Voice services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.’s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 21 radio stations as well as a news agency serving audiences primarily in the province of Québec.

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network, and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s team of technical experts has partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale, and leverage data to gain competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

