Rackspace Technology Launches FAIR AI Diagnostic, Allowing Organizations to Baseline AI Readiness and Receive Tailored Recommendations on Next Steps in Minutes

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) — a leading end-to-end, multicloud solutions company, today announced Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR™) AI Diagnostic that allows organizations to baseline their AI readiness and receive tailored recommendations on next steps in minutes. The new, FAIR AI solution is free at fair.rackspace.com and distills key AI best practices gleaned from hundreds of customer use cases and years of collective technology experience.

“The new FAIR AI Diagnostic is designed to accelerate the adoption of responsible AI in our customer organizations, and to establish the long-term viability of these AI solutions to drive the desired business outcomes,” said Srini Koushik, Rackspace CTO and Global Lead for FAIR. “Due to Rackspace’s time to market, quality of decades of insights and fanatical customer support, we are providing our knowledge to organizations as fast as possible to seize these massive business opportunities together.”

The FAIR AI Readiness Diagnostic assesses 50+ data points across foundational, operational, and strategic readiness. Once users complete the diagnostic, the FAIR expert team will recommend three unique services to help lean into the transformative power of generative AI:

FAIR Ideate: An interactive and collaborative ideation workshop that helps organizations uncover actionable use cases for generative AI with defined business impacts. AI readiness diagnostics provide critical considerations for successful AI adoption.





An interactive and collaborative ideation workshop that helps organizations uncover actionable use cases for generative AI with defined business impacts. AI readiness diagnostics provide critical considerations for successful AI adoption. FAIR Incubate: An agile and iterative program that co-creates an enterprise’s first generative AI solution. It establishes the technology stack and assesses the viability of AI, ensuring seamless integration into organizational processes.





An agile and iterative program that co-creates an enterprise’s first generative AI solution. It establishes the technology stack and assesses the viability of AI, ensuring seamless integration into organizational processes. FAIR Industrialize: A systematic effort to transform the AI solution into a product, implementing governance, defining metrics, and optimizing the AI model and Distributed Cloud Infrastructure for continuous improvement.



FAIR is a groundbreaking global practice dedicated to advancing business transformation, improving customer experience, increasing the quality of service, and accelerating value creation through the secure and pragmatic use of AI technologies. FAIR has identified over 100 use cases across multiple industries and is working on several first-of-a-kind implementations for our customers across the globe.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

