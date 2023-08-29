EU4Digital eCommerce accelerator kicks off pilot initiative in Armenia and Ukraine

EU4Digital Facility has announced the official kick-off of its National Pavilion Account pilot activity.

This pilot is an innovative initiative that aims to facilitate cross-border eCommerce for SMEs. The project will help to create government-owned national pavilion accounts on major EU eCommerce marketplaces and support SMEs from participating countries in using those accounts without further registration, documentation or other requirements from the marketplaces. This will allow participating SMEs to showcase and sell their products on those EU marketplaces, tapping into a global customer base and expanding their business beyond national borders.

The National Pavilion Account Owners will be responsible for managing the National Pavilion Accounts for their respective countries. This will include the creation of product listings, management of transactions, and customer support. Two successful eCommerce platforms, Buy Armenian in Armenia and Made with Bravery in Ukraine, were chosen as the pilot National Account Owners.

The next steps for the pilot are, firstly, to confirm the pilot marketplaces for both Armenia and Ukraine, secondly, to select the Product Owners (SMEs) from each country, then to create the accounts on the marketplaces and register for VAT in the EU, and finally to start selling products on the marketplaces.

The later stages will involve monitoring and assessing the success of the pilot, leading to further recommendations for National Pavilion Accounts in the Eastern partner countries.

The EU4Digital Initiative is the EU’s flagship regional programme to support digital transformation and the harmonisation of digital markets in countries included in the Eastern Partnership (EaP) joint policy initiative. Its eCommerce accelerator encompasses activities to assess legislation, standards and overall eCommerce ecosystem changes in Eastern partner countries.

