Former Customer Service Representative for City of Gautier Utility Department Arrested for Embezzlement

August 29, 2023

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced that special agents from his office arrested Alicia Landaverde. Landaverde was a Customer Service Representative for the City of Gautier Utility Department. She is charged with Embezzlement and False Statements.

Landaverde is accused of reversing late fees paid by customers then taking the reversed fee for herself. She was served an $8,514.06 demand letter at the time of her surrender.

“We will continue to investigate cases, from small thefts to the largest public fraud case in state history, to ensure taxpayer dollars are protected”” said State Auditor Shad White.

Landaverde faces 25 years and $6,000 in fines if convicted on all counts. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

District Attorney Angel McIlrath’s office will prosecute the case.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.

