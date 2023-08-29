Sports Technology Market to Reach $25.70 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Sports Technology Market by Offering (Wearables, Digital Signages, Cameras, Smart Stumps & Bails, Snicko/Edge Detector, VAR, Sports NFT, Tracking Systems, Sports Analytics), Technology, Sport, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

Redding, California, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Sports Technology Market by Offering (Wearables, Digital Signages, Cameras, Smart Stumps & Bails, Snicko/Edge Detector, VAR, Sports NFT, Tracking Systems, Sports Analytics), Technology, Sport, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030’, the sports technology market is projected to reach $25.70 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period 2023–2030.

The growth of the sports technology market is driven by the increasing adoption of fan engagement technologies, increasing investments in sports data analytics, athlete tech, and performance optimization, in-venue technology, gambling & gaming, and recovery health and home fitness, increasing number of sports events, and growing demand for data-driven decisions and operations.

The increasing emergence of sports leagues & events with large prize pools and the increasing adoption of AR/VR for creating near-perfect training environments are some of the factors which are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the sports technology market.

However, very minimal monetization opportunities, difficulty in mining athletic performance data for generating easily understandable insights, and high risk of cybersecurity concerns may hinder the growth of this market. Complexity in integrating new technologies with older systems or applications, slow cultural change in sports, and lack of time-efficient solutions for cleaning and manipulating siloed data are some of the major challenges faced by the players operating in the sports technology market.

Furthermore, the increasing use of generative AI, NFT ticketing and streamlining sports events ticket buying & selling process, and the use of predictive analysis software helping teams & coaches make better decisions are the latest trends in the sports technology market.

Increasing Adoption of Fan Engagement Technologies to Drive Market Growth

Technology is strengthening the bond fans have with their favorite teams and athletes—allowing sports clubs and associations to create deeper, more meaningful connections that are easier to maintain from a distance. Fan engagement has evolved from shouting slogans from the stands to making an impact using digital tools. Sports leagues and clubs worldwide, such as Australian Open, the English Premier League, Formula One, the Rugby Union World Cup, FIFA, ICC, etc., are actively looking for ways to engage with their fans and create a competitive advantage by providing demographics like millennials and Gen Z a highly personalized experience from brands they engage with while being on the go.

According to the Sports Fan Engagement Marketing Report (2018) by Gameplan Insights and Magid Associates, about 60% of sports fans are willing to spend more on experiences with their favorite teams and athletes. Using data analytics, UX researchers, and other research techniques, sports clubs and associations increasingly try to gather insights about their fans before providing the right experience. By collecting data and leveraging technologies like AI and machine learning, sports clubs and leagues map out audience journeys, understand behaviors, and deliver insights supporting fan engagement. For instance, in the context of a starting quarterback for an NFL team, data analytics can reveal how many of their fans are dedicated followers who attend games and buy merchandise. It can also show how the number of people following them changes over time, which helps to identify new fans.

Sports technology is increasingly used for improving the live experience of sports. Using data analytics, and video-based AI technologies, sports brands can create a more engaging experience for their fans. For instance, the baseball team The San Francisco Giants created a virtual reality experience allowing their fans to see how it feels like a batter swinging his bat or a pitcher throwing that ball. Sports fans love to experience things in new and exciting ways, and emerging technologies provide the platform to deliver new experiences.

Based on offering, in 2023, the sports analytics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the sports technology market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing availability of large amounts of in-field data, growing demand for real-time data access on player performance, need for analytics solutions for analyzing complex in-field data streams, and availability of cost-effective and advanced computing solutions supported by cloud computing.

Based on technology, in 2023, the big data segment is expected to account for the largest share of the sports technology market. The large share of this segment is driven by the availability of advanced technologies such as multicore processors, high-performance databases, and data compression technology, paving the way for new and dedicated applications of big data for sports. Beyond sports performance analysis, clubs, leagues, media companies, and sponsors utilize big data to study fans' preferences and behaviors, seeking to expand their reach and market penetration.

Based on sport, in 2023, the ball sports segment is expected to account for the largest share of the sports technology market. The large share of this segment is attributed to increasing applications of various sports technologies to boost sporting quality, improving business performance in the football industry, intense commercialization of football, creating new revenue-generating opportunities, enhancement of players’ and teams’ performance, and improve match officiating to identify and minimize mistakes that went unnoticed earlier in the game.

Based on end user, in 2023, the sports clubs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the sports technology market. Sports clubs are increasingly utilizing advanced technologies for boosting participation and improving communication between players, club officials, as well as additional elements like event planning, team management, financial operations, health and safety records, etc.; use of online platforms and applications for getting updates of players availability for matches and training sessions helping administrators and coaches who work for the club to quickly access this information and organize team sheets and arrangements; and improvement in team performance using sports analytics to gather and analyze vital data on players’ and teams’ performance using sensors, cameras, and other specialist equipment, helping coaches better understand how a player performs.

Based on geography, in 2023, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the sports technology market. The large share of this region is attributed to the presence of many reputed and big football clubs in the region. Big clubs in Europe are increasingly using data-driven approaches provided by sports technologies to scout for potentially interesting players. Coaches and scouts in the top football clubs in the Europe region rely on advanced sports technologies to make the most informed personnel choices, keep their players in top condition, and get complete holistic views of a player’s capabilities, including detailed information to create individual training & recovery programs and analyze details such as ball handling time, ball speeds & trajectories in real-time.

The key players operating in the sports technology market are Apple Inc. (U.S.), Bellabeat, Inc. U.S.), ChyronHego Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (German), Misfit, Inc. (U.S.), Catapult Group International Ltd (Australia), Garmin Ltd. (U.S.), PlaySight Interactive LTD. (Israel), Sportradar AG (Switzerland), Fan Three Sixty, LLC (U.S.), Performa Sports Ltd. (Ireland), Pro Football Focus (U.S.), DDSports, Inc. (ShotTracker) (U.S.), Sensor Holdings Limited (StretchSense) (New Zealand), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

