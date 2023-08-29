Questex Hosted its Caribbean & Mexico-Based Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange in Jamaica to Roaring Success

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribbean & Mexico Meeting and Incentive Travel Exchange (CMITE), organized by Questex, returned to beautiful Montego Bay, Jamaica this week for the first time since 2017 to host the only one-to-one MICE event in private rooms in the Caribbean. The last CMITE event took place in 2019 in Curacao, but had been put on temporary pause due to the pandemic. Held in partnership with the Jamaica Tourist Board, at the gorgeous Secrets Wild Orchid & St. James resorts, CMITE brought together North American meeting and incentive buyers from corporate direct, incentive houses, and meeting/event management companies with Caribbean & Mexico-based travel suppliers for two and a half days of unparalleled networking that included up to 20 one-to-one private appointments, incredible nightlife, cultural activities, educational opportunities, and meals.



“The Jamaica Tourist Board has been a delight to work alongside in bringing this year’s edition of CMITE to life,” said Jill Birkett, VP of Travel + Wellness, Questex. “The team members are knowledgeable about the MICE options across the island and worked relentlessly with the Jamaican community to create a remarkable program for our attending suppliers and meeting planners.”

The event kicked off with an unforgettable cultural experience presented by the Jamaica Tourist Board, complete with a theatrical performance, music, dancing, and fireworks, followed by a warm welcome the next morning from the Jamaica Tourist Board’s Director of Tourism, Mr. Donovan White, before attendees headed into a full day of one-to-one appointments in private rooms.

“The list of buyers in attendance is second to none,” said Lylibeth Eaton, Hyatt Inclusive Resorts.

In between, attendees enjoyed incredible meals, presentations from SITE Global and Voyage Charters, and a panel presentation that consisted of their peers, which was moderated by Matt Turner, Editor, Questex Travel & Meetings Group. The presentation, “Countdown to 2024: Finding Success in the New Era of Business Meetings,” featured Stacey Liburd, Director of Tourism, Anguilla Tourist Board, Alexia Alfaro, Group & Incentive Sales Executive, Enjoy Hotels of Costa Rica, Danene Dustin, Senior Global Sales Executive, Morris Meetings & Incentives, and Julia Chen, Senior Director of Conferences, TechGC.

Additional evening receptions were held at the Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall and at Sandals Montego Bay. The Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall featured a pan-Caribbean experience, with entertainment, food and décor from across Caribbean islands. Sandals Montego Bay presented a “BoHo night” theme, resplendent with food, beverages and rocking entertainment which brought the group to the dance floor. Plus, on Day 2, after the one-to-one meetings concluded, a group went on a catamaran tour of Montego Bay courtesy of Amstar, which included encounters with dolphins and a snorkeling experience with local tropical fish.

“It wasn’t just meetings. We really got immersed in the local culture and flavors here,” added Corrine Statia, Absolute Events by Corrine.

“CMITE gives the ultimate VIP experience. Everything about it is well done,” said Debby Dubose, Conference Solutions International.

To learn more about CMITE visit www.cmiteevent.com. 2024 CMITE dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

