Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market to reach US$ 7.2 billion in 2033: Fact.MR Report

North America to Present Golden Opportunities for Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Device Manufacturers

Rockville , Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this detailed hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, worldwide sales of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices are valued at US$ 3.5 billion in 2023 and estimated to reach US$ 7.2 billion by the end of 2033.



North America is expected to account for a leading share of the global market, which can be ascribed to the growing diabetic population and the demand for novel wound treatment solutions. The surging prevalence of chronic diseases, rising cases of trauma, and increasing investments in research are other factors projected to augment demand for hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices in the North American region. Canada and the United States are estimated to offer highly remunerative business scope for hyperbaric oxygen therapy device start-ups as well as established market players through 2033.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific and the European region are also projected to exhibit a bright demand outlook for hyperbaric oxygen therapy equipment owing to rising healthcare expenditure and supportive government initiatives to promote healthcare infrastructure development.

Key Segments of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Industry Research Report

By Product By Application By Region Monoplace HBOT Devices Wound Healing North America Multiplace HBOT Devices Decompression Sickness Latin America Topical HBOT Devices Infection Treatment Europe Gas Embolism APAC MEA

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market stands at a valuation of US$ 3.5 billion in 2023.

Demand for hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is forecasted to bring in revenue worth US$ 7.2 billion by 2033.

Surging prevalence of diabetes, high demand for novel wound care, growing awareness and availability of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and increasing investments in R&D are projected to be prime market drivers.

Poor reimbursement policies, high costs of treatment, and increasing awareness regarding side effects and complications associated with hyperbaric oxygen therapy could impede market development.

North America is estimated to maintain its position as a highly rewarding regional market throughout the forecast period.

Sales of monoplace HBOT devices are set to increase at 7% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.





“Hyperbaric oxygen therapy device manufacturing companies should focus on improving their sales in developing economies by offering affordable products to improve their global market presence,” says a Fact.MR analyst



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 7.2 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 7.4% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures





Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Perry Baromedical

HAUX-LIFE-SUPPORT

Royal IHC

SOS Group Global Ltd.

OxyHealth

PCCI Inc.

Gulf Coast Hyperbarics Inc.

IHC Hytech B.V.

Winning Strategy

Leading hyperbaric oxygen therapy device manufacturers should focus on creating affordable products to reduce the costs of overall treatment and make the treatment more accessible to the general population. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy device companies should launch awareness and educational initiatives to make people aware of the benefits of hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product (monoplace HBOT devices, multiplace HBOT devices, topical HBOT devices) and application (wound healing, decompression sickness, infection treatment, gas embolism, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

