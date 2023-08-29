Rubrik Security Cloud Named a Winner of the Prestigious 2023 Red Dot Design Award

Cybersecurity company achieves world-renowned distinction for innovation and design

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubrik , the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announced that Rubrik Security Cloud has been named a winner of the 2023 Red Dot Award : Brands & Communication Design, one of the world’s most prestigious awards in the design industry, for the “Interface Design” category. The Red Dot Design Award has a history spanning more than 60 years. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and brand for the award. Ever since, the sought-after distinction “Red Dot” has been the internationally revered mark of outstanding design quality. Rubrik joins other iconic brands who have been formerly named Red Dot award winners include Ferrari, Dyson, Bose, IBM, Google, Sony, and more.



“Being named a Red Dot Design Award winner is an incredible honor and a rare recognition for a cybersecurity company,” said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer of Rubrik. “This distinguished award reinforces not only our commitment to delivering leading data security solutions to our customers, but also underscores our unique design expertise and dedication to consumerize the enterprise user experience and provide seamless, beautifully-designed products that our customers rely on and have come to expect from Rubrik for nearly a decade.”

The award is comprised of three categories: Brands & Communication Design, Design Concept, and Product Design. Entries from all fields are submitted to the competition, including information technology, consumer products, commercials, and more. This year’s winners were selected from approximately 20,000 entries by an international panel of experts, evaluating the following criteria:

Idea : originality & creativity

: originality & creativity Form : design quality & innovation

: design quality & innovation Impact: understandability & emotionality



Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Rubrik’s ranking in the #9 spot on the 2023 Forbes Cloud 100 list, and Rubrik being named a Leader and positioned furthest in vision in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions.

Find out more about Rubrik Security Cloud here and the Red Dot Design Awards here .

About Rubrik

Rubrik is a cybersecurity company. We are the pioneer in Zero Trust Data Security™. Companies around the world rely on Rubrik for business resilience against cyber attacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine intelligence, enables our customers to secure data across their enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We automatically protect data from cyber attacks, continuously monitor data risks, and quickly recover data and applications.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.

Contact

Kelsey Shively

Sr. Director of Global Communications, Rubrik

kelsey.shively@rubrik.com