Bill Redwine Named Interim CEO of NACAS, Brings 40 Years of Student Auxiliary Services Expertise to Role

Redwine said, “I am passionate about helping education institutes identify new ways to drive revenue growth and create innovative solutions for student success. This position is a perfect fit. I am honored to be leading the largest auxiliary and ancillary services organization serving higher education.”

Redwine served as both the Director of Auxiliary Services and the Assistant Vice President for Auxiliary Services at Morehead State University in Kentucky where he was responsible for the University Bookstore, Dining Services, Concessions & Vending, Laundry Service, Postal Service, EagleCard Office, Document Services, Environmental Health & Safety, Risk Management and Eagle Trace Golf Course. A proponent of technology applications and their use in education, Redwine was heavily involved in the implementation of various technology applications on the campus.

Earlier in his career, Redwine held several management positions in the Office of Alumni Relations and Development at Morehead State University. During his tenure in this department, he was instrumental in the development and implementation of a computerized database and tracking system for the alumni office. Under his guidance, the University surpassed $2 million in private gifts for the first time during a fiscal year.

Redwine is active in the Morehead community where he served 26 years as a member of the Rowan County Board of Education and for five years he was the Chair of the Board. He was also a member of the Morehead Optimist Club, the Morehead Chamber of Commerce, the Advisory Board of Kentucky Bank, Chair of the St. Claire Medical Center Foundation Board, a member of the Board of Directors of St. Claire Healthcare, Hepburn Masonic Lodge #576, Valley of Covington Scottish Rite Masons, El Hasa Shrine and the MSU Alumni Association. He currently serves as President of the Morehead Optimist Club.

Redwine’s expertise in student auxiliary services was recognized by his election in 2006 as President of NACAS-South, the regional group representing 15 states in the National Association of College Auxiliary Services followed by a term on the NACAS National Board of Directors representing the Southern Region. In 2015, he was elected Vice President of NACAS followed by President-elect and in 2017, he assumed the Presidency of NACAS at the national level and currently serves on the NACAS Foundation Board of Directors.

Most recently, Redwine served as a faculty member for the Collegiate Business Management Institute (CBMI) at the University of Kentucky.

Redwine has received several awards. He was honored by NACAS with the Robert F. Newton Award for Distinguished Service. The prestigious award recognizes individuals who have displayed extraordinary and outstanding service to NACAS and to the profession. Redwin was also honored by the Morehead Chamber of Commerce with the Ora Cline Award, the Chamber’s most prestigious award.

Redwine holds a bachelor's degree in government and public affairs from Morehead State where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and active in the Student Government Association. His graduate studies include the areas of higher education, business and sociology.

He has written articles for higher education publications and technology newsletters on issues such as fundraising in higher education and applications for smart card technology.

