Motorcycle Lead Acid Battery Market to reach US$ 9.1 billion by 2033 due to demand for two-wheelers and customization | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global motorcycle sector's rapid expansion, driven by the popularity of two-wheelers, is boosting the demand for lead-acid batteries. The aftermarket segment is also thriving as customization with electric components gains traction, creating a need for batteries that can provide high-energy bursts. According to a recent study conducted by Future Market Insights, a market research company certified by ESOMAR, the global market for motorcycle lead acid batteries is projected to achieve a (CAGR) of 5.2% by 2033. The report thoroughly explores the research's breadth and details, encompassing driving forces, market size, and projections concerning motorcycle lead acid batteries

NEWARK, Del: , Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Motorcycle Lead Acid Battery Market is estimated to capture a valuation of US$ 5.4 Billion in 2023 and reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2033. The global market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.



Opportunities Bring Lucrative Growth in the Global Market

The global market presents various opportunities that upsurge development and growth. Emerging alternative battery technologies, including lithium-ion, have gained huge popularity globally. Some of the opportunities in the global market are as follows:

Increasing Motorcycle Sales: The motorcycle sector is rapidly growing around the globe due to the increasing popularity of two-wheelers. Two-wheeler is the popular mode of transport that is raising the demand for motorcycle lead acid batteries.





Aftermarket Customization: Aftermarket is gaining huge attraction in the global market to customize motors and bikes by adding electric components. The demand for lead acid batteries is suitable to deliver a high burst of energy and power.





Maintenance and Repair: Lead acid batteries are highly required for charging and checking the electrolyte level. Various service centers and battery dealers offer repair, replacement, and maintenance services, driving the market size.





E - commerce and Online Sales: Online platforms are increasing how goods and services are sold. The manufacturers are offering many lead acid batteries to expand the market growth. Online sales help to boost sales by increasing accessibility for customers for better purchases.





- Online platforms are increasing how goods and services are sold. The manufacturers are offering many lead acid batteries to expand the market growth. Online sales help to boost sales by increasing accessibility for customers for better purchases. Technological Advancements: The increasing adoption of advanced technologies is improving better options and designing enhanced lead acid batteries to attract consumers. Manufacturers invest in research and development activities to increase the lifespan and efficiency of batteries. They offer different types, shapes, and sizes of batteries per consumers' requirements.





The increasing adoption of advanced technologies is improving better options and designing enhanced lead acid batteries to attract consumers. Manufacturers invest in research and development activities to increase the lifespan and efficiency of batteries. They offer different types, shapes, and sizes of batteries per consumers' requirements. Environment Sustainability: Growing concerns towards the environment impact increasing focus on sustainability. It involves various programs, including recycling programs to develop eco-friendly production processes.





Growing concerns towards the environment impact increasing focus on sustainability. It involves various programs, including recycling programs to develop eco-friendly production processes. Export Opportunities: Manufacturers are designing advanced lead acid batteries to reach international markets. It helps them to reach relevant consumers and expand the global market.





Key Takeaways:

The motorcycle lead acid battery market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.2%, with a valuation of US$ 9.1 billion in 2033.





The United States is anticipated to dominate the global market by securing a share of 14.7% during the forecast period.





Germany is estimated to capture a share of 4.8% of the global market during the forecast period.





With a share of 6.1%, Japan is estimated to drive the global market by 2033.





Australia is estimated to register a share of 1.5% in the global market during the forecast period.





How Are Key Players Adding Values in the Global Market?

The global market is highly competitive by the number of essential players worldwide. Key players innovate and improve new products by investing heavily in research and development activities. These players are adopting various marketing strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and product launches.

Top Key Companies Profiled

GS Yuasa Corporation Exide Industries Ltd Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd. EnerSys

Recent Developments in the Global Market are:

In 2021, Exide Technologies announced its newly launched product, lead acid batteries for motorcycles. These batteries provide electrical energy solutions for various applications.



Scope of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis US$ billion for Value Key Countries Covered United States, United Kingdom, Japan, India, China, Australia, Germany Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Motorcycle Lead Acid Battery Market by Category



By Vehicle Type:

Motorcycles

Scooters

By Sales Channel:

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



