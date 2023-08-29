24th World Petroleum Congress Announces Diamond and Platinum Sponsors

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Organising Committee for Canada (“OCAN”) for the 24th World Petroleum Congress is proud to announce its Diamond and Platinum sponsors. Taking place in Calgary, AB from September 17 – 21, 2023, the Congress is the world’s premier oil, gas and energy forum, providing a platform for important conversations to help define realistic, workable paths to a net zero future.



The diverse sponsors supporting the 24th Congress include global and domestic energy leaders and supporting companies. OCAN would also like to recognize its government partners including PrairiesCan, the Government of Alberta and the City of Calgary for their funding and in-kind contributions and support.

“The World Petroleum Congress is supported by prominent companies from around the world,” said Denis Painchaud, President & CEO, OCAN. “The commitment of our sponsors significantly contributes to the success of the Congress and showcases the collaborative spirit of our global community in achieving the theme of the 24th Congress, “Energy Transition: The Path to Net Zero.””

This year’s Diamond sponsors include:

Accenture, a global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services.

Aramco, one of the world's largest integrated energy and chemicals companies, that creates value across the hydrocarbon chain, and delivers societal and economic benefits to people and communities around the globe.

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), the world’s third largest oil company with assets and interests in over 30 countries and plays a leading role in China's petroleum industry.

Saudi Arabia Ministry of Energy, which oversees all activities of the energy ecosystem in Saudi Arabia through an integrated sector strategy, which is based on maximizing added value to the national economy in a sustainable and highly efficient manner.

SINOPEC Group, the largest refiner and the third largest chemical producer in the world, the largest oil and petrochemical products supplier and the second largest oil and gas producer in China, ranking the global second by the number of service stations and the 6th by revenue on Fortune's Global 500 List in 2023.



This year’s Platinum sponsors include:

Cenovus Energy, an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States.

Pathways Alliance, Canada’s largest oil sands producers working together to address climate change. Its six companies operate about 95 per cent of Canada’s oil sands production.

Repsol, a global multi-energy company that is leading the energy transition. It was the first company in the sector to commit to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Suncor, a globally competitive integrated energy company.

OCAN would also like to recognize this year’s Elite sponsors: bp, Bennett Jones, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, Chevron, Deloitte, Enbridge, ExxonMobil | Imperial, Fluor, Petrobras, PWC Canada, S&P Commodity Insights, Sonangol EP and WestJet.

The 24th World Petroleum Congress will be an opportunity to learn and discover from the industry’s top executives, government leaders, policy authors, innovators and technical experts. Registration is still open – please visit www.24wpc.com for Congress updates and to register.

Media accreditation is required to attend the Congress. To submit a media accreditation request, please visit www.24wpc.com/media-accreditation-form.

About the World Petroleum Congress

Held every three years in WPC member countries, the Congress is the world’s premier oil, gas and energy forum that attracts the attendance of heads of state, energy leaders and technical experts who discuss the challenges and opportunities of managing the world’s petroleum and energy resources for the benefit of all. Under the theme of “Energy Transition: The Path to Net Zero,” the 24th WPC in Calgary will feature a multi-stream conference, including strategic and technical sessions, an international exhibition covering 225,000 ft2, programming for young professionals, and special events such as Canada Night, Women’s Networking Breakfast, Ministerial Reception, Excellence Awards and much more.

The information presented at the Congress, as well as the discussions and debates around the progressive programme topics, will help to define realistic, workable paths forward for the global energy industry to achieve a net zero future. The Congress is expected to draw over 5,000 delegates from more than 100 countries, 50 ministerial delegations, 700 expert speakers, and 800 media. Over 15,000 unique visitors are expected to participate in the Congress, which will also feature an Exhibition comprising of over 200 international exhibitors.

About the World Petroleum Council

Established in 1933, the World Petroleum Council is a non-advocacy, non-political organization with charitable status in the U.K. and has accreditation as a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) from the United Nations (UN). The WPC is dedicated to the promotion of sustainable management and the use of the world’s energy resources for the benefit of all. WPC conducts the triennial World Petroleum Congress, covering all aspects of the industry including management of the industry and its social, economic, and environmental impact.

For information about the 24th World Petroleum Congress, contact:

Rebecca Hurl, Brookline Public Relations

E-mail: rhurl@brooklinepr.com

www.24wpc.com

For further information about the World Petroleum Council, contact:

Sarah Beattie, Project Manager

E-mail: sarahb@world-petroleum.org

www.world-petroleum.org